Oregon reports 12 more COVID-19 related deaths over weekend, including Jefferson County woman

2,293 new cases; report looks at cases by racial, ethnic groups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were 12 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon over the weekend, including a Jefferson County resident, raising the state’s death toll to 4,295, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 2,293 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 359,733.

New quarterly report update sheds light on inequities experienced by racial and ethnic groups

OHA is publishing a new quarterly report on age-adjusted rate ratios of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by race and ethnicity over time. Age adjustment is a method used to quantify inequities among different racial and ethnic groups. When adjusted for age, people from Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, Latinx, Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities have experienced disproportionate rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death. These inequities were acutely pronounced earlier in the pandemic and have decreased over the course of the pandemic. However, there continues to be inequities of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for communities of color and tribal communities.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 571, which is 41 more than Sunday. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 273 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,130 (7% availability).

10/25/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58 (9%) 20 (6%) 4 (5%) 18 (21%) 0 (0%) 3 (30%) 3 (5%) 10 (38%) Adult non-ICU beds available 273 (7%) 53 (3%) 26 (5%) 72 (12%) 32 (7%) 12 (25%) 36 (9%) 42 (35%)

St. Charles Bend reported 73 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 13 of whom were in the ICU, with nine on ventilators. None of the 13 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 57 of the 73 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 8,359 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 2,622 were administered on Sunday: 280 were initial doses, 220 were second doses and 1,666 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,737 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,786 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,242,869 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,945,807 doses of Moderna and 224,979 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,802,033 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,586,897 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (53), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (34), Coos (42), Crook (21), Curry (7), Deschutes (231), Douglas (79), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (5), Hood River (19), Jackson (108), Jefferson (38), Josephine (46), Klamath (61), Lake (9), Lane (203), Lincoln (43), Linn (150), Malheur (16), Marion (187), Morrow (7), Multnomah (329), Polk (31), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (32), Union (17), Wasco (24), Wallowa (7), Washington (223) and Yamhill (40).

Oregon reported 961 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 22, 509 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23 and 823 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 24.

Oregon’s 2,768th and 2,518th COVID-19 related deaths, reported on June 29 and May 7 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, OHA renumbered its reports to start with 4,284 deaths Monday.

Due to an unexpected issue with the server that hosts Opera, the COVID-19 case database, Opera was down from 6 p.m. on Friday through 9 p.m. on Saturday. Case counts from Friday and Saturday are lower than expected. OHA said they may see an increase in the total number of cases reported Tuesday, as local public health authorities worked through a backlog of cases Monday.

Oregon’s 4,284th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,285th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,286th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 21. Location of COVID-19 related death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,287th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 15 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,288th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 17 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,289th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,290th COVID-19 related death is a 102-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,291st COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 19. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,292nd COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,293rd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,294th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,295th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 23 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.