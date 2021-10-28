OHA: 80% of adult Oregonians have now had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
63% of all residents fully vaccinated, 12th in nation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that 80% of Oregonians 18 and older have had at least one dose in their vaccination series against COVID-19. That’s 2,681,267 people in Oregon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who OHA said are now more protected against the coronavirus and one step closer to the critical threshold of immunity.
The CDC’s number and percentage of adults who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is slightly higher than the number and percentage reported on Oregon’s vaccination dashboard. The CDC’s data include vaccinations delivered through federal installations and facilities, such as the Veterans Administration.
Overall, Oregon has delivered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 68 percent of all residents (children below 12 remain ineligible for a vaccine). The state ranks 20th in the nation for the percentage of residents who have received at least one shot.
Oregon has fully vaccinated 63 percent of all residents and ranks 12th in the nation for the percentage of residents who are fully protected, OHA said.
State health officials said they are encouraged that Oregon has reached the threshold of 80 percent of adults who’ve received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But health experts estimate that Oregon and other states remain below the level of “herd immunity” required to extinguish viral transmission. Health experts continue to urge people who are unvaccinated to get immunized.
“Reaching 80 percent is an important milestone, because it loosens COVID-19’s grip on our state," said Rachael Banks, OHA’s public health director. "Vaccines work, and we know they save lives. We strongly encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at their earliest opportunity. Getting vaccinated is – quite simply – our state’s best way out of this pandemic,”
“We’ve made significant progress in closing the vaccination gap \ among people of color and rural communities," she continued. But Oregon is still below the 80% threshold of those vaccinated for these groups. We can do more to ensure everyone in Oregon has a fair and equitable access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”
To reach more people in communities of color, OHA has conducted intensive outreach across the state through its Community Partner Outreach Program and Community Engagement Team to engage more than 170 community-based organizations. These partnerships led to the co-production of outreach materials in 11 languages and dozens of community-specific vaccine events.
“We are working with leaders in communities of color and faith communities to redress the lack of fair access to vaccines,” Banks added. “We are committed to making sure our health care system and our vaccination efforts do a better job at eliminating long held health injustices. We also are working with organizers to incorporate child-friendly services wherever possible, knowing that very soon children ages 5-11 will be authorized to receive the vaccine as well.”
“While we celebrate this milestone, our hope is that the 80% vaccination rate only continues to rise to include every Oregonian,” she said.
Who cares anymore? Most of the country has given up on masks and our political leaders at every level pick and chose when to follow their own mandates. Now we will have White Dems saying its Trumpers not getting Vaxed and White Republicans saying their rights are being trampled; And who suffers? Populations of Color! No Equity! More lies from the Crips and Bloods!
Let’s Go Brandon! Let’s Go Brandon!
“But health experts estimate that Oregon and other states remain below the level of “herd immunity” required to extinguish viral transmission.” So, they say Oregon is below heard immunity but they won’t say what that is or what it’s based on. National population, state population, global population? Here’s a perfect example of misleading information that is being released for the paranoid to gobble up. Why isn’t 21 asking for those levels to better inform their readers?
Despite your unfortunately uncivil way of talking here, FYI we did ask why they no longer give one specific number for herd immunity.
We were told:
“OHA expects population immunity in Oregon to steadily improve, especially with vaccination expanding to younger children and booster doses being given. There are many variables involved in transmission, including community variation in vaccination rates, variation in adherence to preventive behaviors (masking, distancing, avoiding large gatherings, etc.), and new variants that could emerge, so there is not a particular level of population immunity at which point we can assume the virus will stop spreading. It is likely that Oregon will see another surge, but there is reason to be hopeful that it will be smaller than the late-summer surge we are coming out of.”
In other words… the variables involved make one ‘magic’ herd immunity number no longer applicable, according to OHA. Do with that as you will/I expect.
The end goal is to clearly eliminate any sizeable control group. The one thing that absolutely cannot happen is any inferences being drawn from how unvaccinated people are faring compared to vaccinated. The “trust the science” crowd is terrified of the actual scientific method and would rather simply “trust” it. Science is built on doubt, not faith. Anyone who says otherwise is probably lining up for their umpteenth booster right now.
Sounds like they are setting us to be prepared for Covid to become endemic. Which is what it seemed like anyway once the lockdowns and Op Warp Speed were initiated. Once Covid is declared Endemic it will be a part of life, just like the flu.
BTW Mr. Moderator, this used to be a civil chat room. It changed just like the virus!
Waiting for the “next” big crisis so your Gov can take of you. Nope.
80%? I suspect that half of these “freedom” bozos posting on here got the jab but since all they know is fear and bullying they come to spread the hate. Good job Oregon, we are getting there.
Humm, love the Nascar reference, left turns are hard, I can see how it could keep you entertained.