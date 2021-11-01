Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, 2,569 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were five newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 4,377, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,569 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 367,610.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 540, which is 11 more than Sunday. There are 114 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Sunday.

There are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 690 total (9% availability) and 355 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,101 (9% availability).

11/1/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 65(9%) 25(7%) 8(9%) 13(14%) 1(2%) 0(0%) 11(20%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 355(9%) 82(4%) 17(3%) 93(16%) 28(7%) 7(16%) 76(18%) 52(44%)

St. Charles Bend reported 66 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators. None of the six ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 48 of the 66 total patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 10,364 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 2,759 were administered on Sunday: 398 were initial doses, 218 were second doses and 2,129 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,605 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,236 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,305,040 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,012,076 doses of Moderna and 228,725 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,820,379 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,615,092 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (48), Clackamas (235), Clatsop (8), Columbia (29), Coos (33), Crook (25), Curry (1), Deschutes (262), Douglas (68), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (146), Jefferson (36), Josephine (74), Klamath (51), Lake (2), Lane (195), Lincoln (23), Linn (151), Malheur (8), Marion (290), Morrow (9), Multnomah (420), Polk (40), Sherman (1), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (23), Union (22), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (270) and Yamhill (47).

Oregon reported 1,240 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, 771 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, and 558 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31.

Oregon’s 4,373rd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct.19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,374th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,375th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,376th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 28 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,377th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Correction: Oregon’s 4,371st COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 27 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

