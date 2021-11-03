Elderly man waiting outside St. Charles Bend ER prompts concern; hospital details COVID policy

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- A Facebook post in recent days about an 85-year-old man with pneumonia who had to wait in the fall chill outside the St. Charles Bend Emergency Department has prompted concern among some in the community about the hospital's latest COVID-19 visitor policy, and whether it properly takes into account the coming winter weather.

The man's granddaughter said she fears that had he come alone in his current condition, he would have wet himself and potentially caught hypothermia. She said fortunately, her mom and daughter in-law put him in the car to wait.

The granddaughter told NewsChannel21 that the reason he was not permitted to wait inside was because he didn't have the results for a COVID-19 test. She claimed the treatment amounts to elder abuse and discrimination.

In an email response this week to NewsChannel 21, a St. Charles spokeswoman outlined the precautionary measures the hospital takes to prioritize health for all patients:

Patients who are experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency requiring immediate treatment will be brought in and evaluated right away.

All patients are initially screened inside the ED. Those patients who have respiratory symptoms are asked to wait outside and undergo a rapid COVID test, with results in 10-15 minutes. If a patient’s COVID test is negative, they are brought inside to our ED waiting area. If their test is positive, we admit them to an isolation room, if one is available. If an isolation room is not available, the patient has the option of waiting outside in their car until they can be evaluated.

We acknowledge that waiting outside for any period of time is not ideal, but we must take every precaution to keep our patients safe. We are working on identifying additional indoor areas where COVID-positive patients can be isolated.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with community members to find out their thoughts on the situation.

