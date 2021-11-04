Free rapid PCR COVID-19 tests — first in Oregon — available by appointment in Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services, Central Oregon Community College and the Oregon Health Authority are partnering to offer the first no-cost rapid PCR testing site in Oregon, officials said Thursday.

Appointments will be available at the COCC Redmond campus, Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 7 p.m.

Individuals will receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that they self-administer. Results will be available within 1-2 hours.

Appointments are required and can be made online at cur.tv/redmond. Appointments are also available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 541-699-5109, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing clinic is open to anyone, including those requiring testing for travel. There is no cost to those who are tested and no insurance or identification is required. For those with insurance, the insurance policy may be billed.

“COVID-19 testing is one of several important tools we have to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19 in our communities, along with vaccines, masking, social distancing, and washing our hands,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. “COCC is proud to once again partner with Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority to ensure testing is widely accessible to all Central Oregonians. Our campuses are always available to support public health initiatives.”

The testing site is located in the parking lot of the Redmond Technology Education Center (RTEC) building on the COCC Redmond campus, 2324 SE College Loop, Redmond, OR 97756.