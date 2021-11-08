Oregon COVID-19 cases fall to lowest levels since early August

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weekly COVID-19 cases in Oregon have fallen to the lowest levels since early August.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Health Authority recorded 6,643 cases in the past week, down 16% from a week earlier.

That includes 2,125 cases announced Monday for the previous three days. Oregon averaged 949 cases per day in the past week, dipping below 1,000 daily cases for the first time since early August.

The state had recorded eight consecutive weeks of case declines before seeing a slight rise at the end of October. But the downtrend now appears to have returned.

The state on Monday also reported 58 deaths related to COVID-19. Details weren’t immediately available and officials have said to expect high death counts as they work through a backlog of about 550 previous fatalities that were not originally get tallied because of a data mistake.

At least 5,257 children ages 5 to 11 have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, state data released Monday also showed. Federal and state officials approved vaccinations last week for that age group.