Oregon reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, 2,125 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There were 58 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon reported over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 4,620, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

OHA also reported 2,125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 374,253.

The 58 new deaths and 2,125 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 7.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 520, which is three fewer than Sunday. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Sunday.

There are 61 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (9% availability) and 289 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,081 (7% availability).

11/8/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 61(9%) 22(6%) 5(6%) 18(20%) 3(5%) 2(20%) 3(7%) 8(31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 289(7%) 62(3%) 12(2%) 79(14%) 40(9%) 7(14%) 41(10%) 48(41%)

St. Charles Bend reported 59 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 12 of whom were in the ICU, with nine on ventilators. None of the 12 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 42 of 59 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 6,867 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of that total, 1,092 were initial doses, 157 were second doses and 1,837 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,774 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,907 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,356,298 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 791 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,075,633 doses of Moderna and 232,706 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,838,131 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,625,098 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (43), Clackamas (205), Clatsop (17), Columbia (28), Coos (38), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (249), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (85), Jefferson (36), Josephine (50), Klamath (21), Lane (169), Lincoln (22), Linn (97), Malheur (7), Marion (159), Morrow (12), Multnomah (366), Polk (31), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (29), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (250) and Yamhill (67).

Oregon reports 913 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 5, 735 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 6 and 477 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 7.

