Oregon reports 35 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,120 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 35 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,655, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,120 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 375,357.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 510, which is 10 fewer than Monday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Monday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (9% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,102 (7% availability).

11/9/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58(9%) 25(7%) 2(2%) 13(14%) 6(10%) 2(20%) 5(11%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 304(7%) 45(2%) 17(3%) 86(15%) 31(7%) 5(10%) 71(17%) 49(42%)

St. Charles Bend reported 56 COVID-19 patients early Tuesday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, with nine on ventilators. Nine of the 10 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 41 of the 56 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 15,055 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday.

Of that total, 8,254 were administered that day. There were 430 initial doses; 330 second doses and 1,821 third and booster doses. The remaining 6,801 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,515 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,356,184 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 6,041 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,083,433 doses of Moderna and 233,216 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,841,318 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,626,471people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Health Care Workforce dashboard monthly data refresh now available

For the November refresh, the Health Care Workforce (HCW) COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake dashboard includes data up to Nov. 1.

The “Differences Exist in Vaccination Rates among Licensee Types” visualization on the Licenses tab of the dashboard now contains a “Series Complete” Vaccination Rate statistic.

This is defined as the proportion of people who have completed their primary vaccination series, i.e., have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer. Overall, there is only about a 3% - 5% decrease in vaccination rates when comparing “1+ Dose” (i.e., the proportion of people who initiated COVID-19 vaccination and have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine) with “Series Complete.”

Note: The Health Care Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake dashboard does not represent the HCW population that needs to be vaccinated under the mandate announced on Aug. 10.

Whether a health care worker falls under the vaccination mandate can vary among license boards and types based on various circumstances or factors. OHA does not have specific data on the proportion of health care workers subject to the mandate.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (11), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (20), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (77), Douglas (42), Grant (30), Hood River (16), Jackson (68), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (98), Lake (6), Lane (57), Lincoln (22), Linn (59), Malheur (9), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (96), Polk (40), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (47), Union (3), Wasco (18), Washington (67) and Yamhill (47).

Note: Oregon’s 4,620th death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.