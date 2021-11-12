Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 from Deschutes County; 1,811 new cases

New model shows continued slowing in cases, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two from Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 4,750, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,811 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 378,174.

The 1,811 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the two-day period between Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Nov. 11.

Newest COVID-19 model shows continued slowing in cases, hospitalizations

Oregon Health & Science University is now providing the COVID-19 forecast model.

The latest report projects a continuing overall decline in cases and hospitalizations for the remainder of this year. Pediatric hospitalizations remained steady and ICU admissions for COVID-19 related illness increased slightly over last week.

The model makes it clear that adherence to mask wearing and following other public health protocols is important in preventing infection and therefore lowering infection and hospitalizations, OHA said.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Friday, found that 71% of the 6,776 reported COVID-19 cases between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 occurred in unvaccinated people.

There were 1,962 breakthrough cases, accounting for 29% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 45. Forty breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 76 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 39,686 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is four times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Pediatric weekly dashboard update

Today, OHA published its latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

In the most recent full week’s data, case rates were highest among people ages 5 to11, followed by people ages 12 to 17.

Pediatric case rates remain highest among people who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native, Pacific Islander or Black. American Indian/Alaska Native pediatric case rates are now the highest overall.

For the most recent week, pediatric case rates were 1.5 times higher among people who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native compared to people who identify as white.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 482, which is 14 fewer than Thursday. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 267 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,065 (7% availability).

11/12/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58(9%) 19(5%) 6(7%) 10(11%) 7(12%) 1(10%) 9(19%) 6(23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 267(7%) 47(2%) 11(2%) 61(11%) 44(10%) 3(6%) 50(12%) 51(43%)

St. Charles Bend reported 48 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, nine of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. None of the nine ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 38 of the 48 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 22,859 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of that total, 5,551 were initial doses, 676 were second doses and 7,881 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,486 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,980 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,399,538 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 17,750 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,111,262 doses of Moderna and 235,091 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,860,653 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,631,923 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (37), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (9), Columbia (26), Coos (11), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (156), Douglas (85), Gilliam (10), Grant (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (95), Jefferson (22), Josephine (37), Klamath (71), Lake (11), Lane (155), Lincoln (25), Linn (133), Malheur (2), Marion (101), Morrow (7), Multnomah (274), Polk (31), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (4), Wasco (8), Washington (165) and Yamhill (68).

Oregon reports 1,008 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 10 and 803 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 11.

Oregon’s 4,731st COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,732nd COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,733rd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,734th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 5 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,735th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,736th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,737th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,738th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov.4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,739th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,740th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,741st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,742nd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,743rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Nov. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,744th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 10 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,745th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,746th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Oct. 22 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,747th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,748th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,749th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 11 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,750th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

