Oregon reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, 1,935 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were 53 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 4,803, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 1,935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 380,091.

The 53 new deaths and 1,935 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday and Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 461, which is 13 more than Sunday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than Sunday.

There are 74 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (11% availability) and 351 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,074 (9% availability).

11/15/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 74(11%) 35(10%) 8(9%) 11(12%) 4(7%) 2(20%) 8(17%) 6(23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 351(9%) 60(3%) 35(6%) 89(16%) 35(8%) 12(25%) 74(17%) 46(39%)

St. Charles Bend reported 53 COVID-19 patients early Monday, 12 of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. Eleven of the 12 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 48 of the 53 total patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 10,086 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of that total, 2,432 were initial doses, 201 were second doses and 3,729 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,700 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 16,421 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,438,809 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 31,186 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,130,605 doses of Moderna and 236,012 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,879,298 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,635,155 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (39), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (12), Deschutes (210), Douglas (59), Gilliam (2), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (79), Jefferson (44), Josephine (56), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (115), Lincoln (18), Linn (87), Malheur (19), Marion (198), Morrow (8), Multnomah (308), Polk (38), Sherman (6), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (31), Union (14), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (53).

Oregon reports 1,094 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 426 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 415 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Due to a technical issue that affected the electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) server, COVID-19 test counts and percent positivity for Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 are currently unavailable. Case counts from the weekend are accurate, as local health departments were able to process positive ELRs received over the weekend. We anticipate that the server issue will be resolved Monday; however, data dashboards will not be updated with test counts and percent positivity until Tuesday.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.