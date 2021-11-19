Oregon reports 28 more COVID-19 related deaths, 4 from Deschutes County; 1,090 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 28 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, four from Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 4,914, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,090 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 384,062.

OHA resolves high positivity rate issue

OHA has resolved a technical issue that resulted in a 14% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests being reported Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Due to server issues on Monday, 3,094 test results were automatically mislabeled, causing them to be counted as positive test results and included in the percent positivity calculation.

These 3,094 test results have now been assigned the appropriate status, and they will be removed from the testing counts and percent positivity on OHA’s data dashboards with today’s data refresh. The agency is now reporting 2,095 positive tests and a 6.2% positivity for Nov. 15.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 407, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than Thursday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 699 total (9% availability) and 261 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,059 (6% availability).

11/19/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 62(9%) 26(7%) 7(8%) 8(9%) 6(10%) 3(30%) 1(2%) 11(42%) Adult non-ICU beds available 261(6%) 48(2%) 20(4%) 47(8%) 34(8%) 11(23%) 42(11%) 59(50%)

St. Charles Bend reported 49 COVID-19 patients early Friday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. Eight of the 10 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 41 of the 49 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 25,359 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of that total, 2,896 were initial doses, 667 were second doses and 8,483 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 13,242 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 18,181 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,435,266 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 43,104 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,168,679 doses of Moderna and 238,090 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,902,606 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,642,003 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (17), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (2), Columbia (17), Coos (21), Crook (21), Curry (1), Deschutes (97), Douglas (60), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (30), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (16), Linn (64), Malheur (6), Marion (97), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (22), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (6), Wasco (3), Washington (111), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 4,887th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,888th COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,889th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 1 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,890th COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 22 and died Sept. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,891st COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 26 and died Sept. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,892nd COVID-19-related death is a 35-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Aug. 5 and died Sept. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,893rd COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 25 and died Sept. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,894th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 17 and died Sept. 2 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,895th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Sept. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,896th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Sept. 2 and died Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,897th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Sept. 3 and died Sept. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,898th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Sept. 20 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,899th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Jackson County who first became symptomatic Nov. 11 and died Nov. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,900th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,901st COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Nov. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,902nd COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 18 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,903rd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Nov. 16 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,904th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 16 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,905th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Umatilla County who died Oct. 8 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,906th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Nov. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,907th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Umatilla County who died Oct. 8 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,908th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,909th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,910th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,911th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Nov. 16 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,912th COVID-19-related death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 29 and died Sept. 23 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,913th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died Oct. 27 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,914th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Marion County who died Aug. 10 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

