Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,054 new cases; 6 million vaccine doses given

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,161, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,054 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 391,099.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is eight more than Monday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Monday.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (8% availability) and 317 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,118 (8% availability).

11/30/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 52(8%) 28(8%) 4(5%) 7(8%) 2(3%) 1(10%) 1(2%) 9(35%) Adult non-ICU beds available 317(8%) 67(3%) 10(2%) 53(9%) 41(10%) 5(10%) 90(21%) 51(43%)

St. Charles Bend reported 28 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, five of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. None of the five ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 22 of the 28 total patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Oregon reaches another milestone administering COVID-19 vaccines

With the expansion of pediatric COVID-19 to children ages 5 to 11 and the approval of booster doses to anyone 18 and older, Oregon recorded more than 6 million COVID-19 doses administered to people eligible for vaccination last week.

On Nov. 23, the ALERT IIS registry that tracks immunizations tallied 6,007,214 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses to all age groups. The count includes all shots in a primary vaccine series, including pediatric doses, third doses and boosters.

“We want to thank Oregonians of all ages who continue to take the most effective measure available to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves and others safe by getting vaccinated and following recommendations provided for COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters and third doses,” said Dr. Dean E. Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist.

“This also represents a major public health milestone involving all our health systems, providers, pharmacies, Tribal clinics and public health partners who achieved this goal in less than a year since the first doses were administered last December.”

OHA continues to work on its goal of closing gaps in vaccination coverage by setting a target of vaccinating 80% of those in Tribal communities and communities of color and working with vaccine partners to ensure access to pediatric vaccine for families in these groups.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 17,408 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 29. Of that total, 1,757 were initial doses, 1,366 were second doses and 7,691 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 6,535 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 29.

The seven-day running average is now 13,576 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,510,467 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 66,421 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,254,066 doses of Moderna and 243,152 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,946,263 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,658,165 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (55), Clatsop (6), Columbia (12), Coos (64), Crook (19), Curry (9), Deschutes (97), Douglas (52), Harney (5), Hood River (18), Jackson (73), Jefferson (10), Josephine (14), Klamath (50), Lake (12), Lane (79), Lincoln (14), Linn (30), Malheur (4), Marion (65), Morrow (4), Multnomah (121), Polk (50), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (28), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (12), Washington (77) and Yamhill (45).

Oregon’s 5,143rd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 11 and died Oct. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,144th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Nov. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,145th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,146th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,147th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,148th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,149th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive November 9 and died November 24 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,150th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Douglas County who first became symptomatic Nov. 22 and died Nov. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,151st COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,152nd COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,153rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Nov. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,154th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,155th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Nov. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,156th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Nov. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,157th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,158th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,159th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,160th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Nov. 27 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,161st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Lane County who died Sept. 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,349th death, a 43-year-old woman from Umatilla County who first became symptomatic Sept. 24 and died Oct. 22 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. She had underlying conditions. She was originally reported as a male and unknown location of death. This person was originally reported as having died Sept. 4.

