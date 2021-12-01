Dozens of Oregon workers fired for not getting COVID shot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Oregon say at least 99 state workers have been fired for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. KOIN reports the figures from the Department of Administrative Services show that out of more than 40,000 state workers, 84.7% received the vaccine and 12.2% were exempt on religious or medical grounds. The rest are either on long term leave or waiting to get their vaccination status verified. Gov. Kate Brown ordered all state workers to receive shots. The deadline for most was Nov. 30. Multiple legal challenges to Brown’s order were rejected.
Comments
3 Comments
And strangely enough, the State is functioning @ 110%.
I guess those holdouts were a drain on productivity anyways.
And State employees (many who were direct coworkers) let out a collective sigh of relief.
Hey did you know that Governor Kate Brown currently ranks #50 in approval rating? “The ranking showed that Brown’s approval rating from Oregonians is just 43%—the lowest of any governor in the nation. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval rating is 55%; California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently survived a recall, is at 56%. The nation’s most popular governor, Republican Phil Scott, leading the blue state of Vermont, is at 79%. The second- and third-highest-rated governors, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan of Maryland, are also Republicans leading blue states.”
https://www.wweek.com/news/2021/11/18/polling-shows-kate-brown-is-least-popular-governor-in-america/
And in case you need another source: “In fact, the country’s 14 most popular governors are all Republicans, with Charlie Baker, the GOP chief executive of the majority-Democratic state of Massachusetts, coming in first place.”
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2019/07/kate-brown-is-one-of-the-most-unpopular-governors-in-country-thanks-to-republicans-morning-consult-survey.html
keep drinking the koolaid from the media Pfizer owns. Keep pushing communism and attacks against peoples God given rights over their own body and personal freedoms. You keep doing you, but most of all never move out of a blue state. Stay put. Leave everyone else alone