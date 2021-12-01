Dozens of Oregon workers fired for not getting COVID shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Oregon say at least 99 state workers have been fired for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. KOIN reports the figures from the Department of Administrative Services show that out of more than 40,000 state workers, 84.7% received the vaccine and 12.2% were exempt on religious or medical grounds. The rest are either on long term leave or waiting to get their vaccination status verified. Gov. Kate Brown ordered all state workers to receive shots. The deadline for most was Nov. 30. Multiple legal challenges to Brown’s order were rejected.