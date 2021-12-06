Bend-La Pine Schools drop outdoor mask requirements, but still recommend them

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Based on recent revisions to requirements by the Oregon Department of Education*, as of Monday, wearing masks while outdoors for Bend-La Pine Schools’ students and staff is recommended but not required.

"This change applies to students in grades K-12 and staff in outdoor settings that include, but are not limited to, recess, lunch, PE, etc.," families were informed Monday by email.

Additionally, the school district said, families or other visitors outside on school campus (for instance during student drop off or pick up) are recommended, not required, to wear masks.

Unvaccinated individuals not wearing masks who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case while outdoors will need to follow quarantine protocols if they are identified as close contact, the district said

Masks continue to be required indoors, they noted.

The school district also said curricular activities may take place outside, where six feet of distance can be maintained. Masks are recommended in these settings, but not required.

*OHA adopted updated temporary rules OAR 333-019-1025 and OAR 333-019-1015 which revised the statewide indoor/outdoor face covering rule and the K12 face covering rule. The revision to OAR 333-019-1025 maintains a statewide requirement for mask use in indoor settings and removes the requirement for everyone age five (5) or older to wear a face covering outdoors where people from separate households gather. Revisions to OAR 333-019-1015 removes the outdoor face covering requirement for K-12 settings.