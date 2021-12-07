Oregon reports 31 more COVID-19 related deaths, 945 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 31 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,299, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 945 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 397,421.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 405, which is 13 fewer than Monday. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Monday.

There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 664 total (9% availability) and 307 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,156 (7% availability).

12/7/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 63(9%) 30(9%) 6(7%) 4(4%) 4(7%) 2(20%) 10(21%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 307(7%) 50(3%) 9(2%) 74(12%) 33(7%) 5(10%) 80(19%) 56(47%)

St. Charles reported 27 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, three of whom were in the ICU and on ventilators. None of the three ICU patients were fully vaccinated and all were under the age of 60, while 21 of the 27 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 21,941 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of that total, 1,435 were initial doses, 1,487 were second doses and 6,435 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 12,530 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 20,306 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,574,834 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 103,285 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,318,249 doses of Moderna and 246,659 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,972,366 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,695,567 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Note: As of Sunday, Oregon had administered 3,566,711 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty. The update number corrects the number of Pfizer doses listed in Monday’s daily media release.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (14), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (48), Crook (16), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (30), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (57), Jefferson (13), Josephine (30), Klamath (24), Lake (1), Lane (58), Lincoln (12), Linn (39), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Morrow (5), Multnomah (98), Polk (36), Sherman (2), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (23), Union (5), Wallow (2), Wasco (11), Washington (107) and Yamhill (37).

