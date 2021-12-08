Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 related deaths, 861 new cases; post-holiday counts rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,318, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 861 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 398,262.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 6,435 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 5. That is a 50% increase from the previous week. OHA said the rise is likely a rebound from Thanksgiving weekend, which saw a significant reduction in reported tests.

The overall incidence of reported COVID-19 in Oregon varied by county vaccination rate but continued to be lowest in the five counties where the vaccination rates were more than 70%.

There were 134,705 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4. The percentage of positive tests rose slightly to 5.9%, up from 5.6% the previous week.

There were 362 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 226 last week. This also likely reflects a rebound in reporting after Thanksgiving weekend.

There were 126 reported COVID-19-related deaths, one more than the 125 reported the previous week.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 54 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 397, which is eight fewer than Tuesday. There are 100 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than Tuesday.

There are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (9% availability) and 263 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,183 (6% availability).

12/8/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 60(9%) 27(8%) 9(11%) 7(8%) 2(3%) 2(20%) 3(6%) 10(38%) Adult non-ICU beds available 263(6%) 39(2%) 19(3%) 63(11%) 37(8%) 9(18%) 46(11%) 50(42%)

St. Charles Bend reported 28 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, two of whom were in the ICU, but neither on ventilators. Neither of the ICU patients are fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 22 of the 28 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 27,101 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 1,740 were initial doses, 1,972 were second doses and 8,110 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 15,224 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 22,436 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,586,721 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 106,738 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,329,211 doses of Moderna and 247,310 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,976,763 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,699,668 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (10), Columbia (11), Coos (24), Crook (13), Deschutes (75), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (6), Josephine (25), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (68), Lincoln (8), Linn (42), Malheur (6), Marion (76), Morrow (5), Multnomah (114), Polk (23), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (14), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (84), Wheeler (4), and Yamhill (21).

Oregon’s 5,300th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 28 and died Oct. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,301st COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,302nd COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 16 and died Oct. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,303rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Aug. 11 and died Oct. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,304th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Nov. 7 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,305th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,306th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Nov. 29 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,307th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 6 and died Oct. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,308th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Dec. 6 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,309th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 5 at Stanford Medical Center, in San Jose, California. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,310th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 6 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,311th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Nov. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,312th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Dec. 6 at Mercy Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,313th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Dec. 1. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,314th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,315th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Josephine County who died Nov. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,316th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Dec. 6 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,317th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Marion County who died Nov. 11 at Santiam Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,318th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Oct.19 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

