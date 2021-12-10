Oregon reports 25 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Deschutes County woman, 49

OHA says she had no underlying conditions; 834 new confirmed, presumptive cases as state tops 400,000 mark

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 25 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a 49-year-old Deschutes County woman who died Tuesday at St. Charles Bend and had no underlying conditions, raising the state’s death toll to 5,381, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Other newly reported deaths from Central Oregon were a 97-year-old Deschutes County man and an 84-year-old Jefferson County woman, both of whom had underlying conditions and who died at their homes in late October.

OHA also reported 834 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 400,188.

Note: The summary tables for some OHA COVID-19 dashboards will be temporarily unavailable Friday from 5 to 11:59 p.m. while Tableau engineers perform routine maintenance. OHA appreciates your patience.

In the nearly 22 months since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Oregon, the state has crossed another milestone, recording more than 400,000 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases yesterday.

“COVID-19 has impacted every community in our state, from the most rural counties to our largest city, and today we are reminded again of just how many persons have been touched personally by the pandemic,” said Rachael Banks, Public Health Director.

“Our communities of color have been disproportionately and unfairly impacted, from both hospitalizations and deaths following COVID-19 illness. OHA remains committed to addressing these inequities rooted in historic racism and discrimination, including its ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates in these hardest hit groups to ensure they have the best possible protection from severe illness.”

COVID-19 data collected shows cases rates remain more than twice as high among Tribal residents and persons who identify as Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders and nearly twice the rate among African-American and Latinx/o/a residents compared to whites in Oregon.

While daily numbers of positive and suspected cases of COVID-19 have come down from the late summer surge tied to the spread of the Delta variant, Oregon is still counting more than 500 cases daily. The good news is, more than 80% of all Oregonian adults 18 years and older are now vaccinated, and as of Dec. 9, more than a quarter of adults have either received a booster or third dose for additional protection.

For those who have not been vaccinated, appointments can be made in every county, including at pharmacies, local health providers, Tribal clinics, and community vaccination events. Boosters are also now recommended for all persons 16 years and older for those who are eligible.

OHA also wants to thank all Oregonians who continue to care for their coworkers, neighbors and fellow residents by continuing to wear masks and distancing from others when possible. We also want to acknowledge the hardships COVID-19 illness has had on so many, who have been sickened, who may continue to experience health problems and who have taken measures such as isolating to protect others once they learned of their infection.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 392, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Thursday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 681 total (8% availability) and 291 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,168 (7% availability).

12/10/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57(8%) 26(7%) 7(8%) 11(12%) 3(5%) 0(0%) 2(4%) 8(31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 291(7%) 34(2%) 16(3%) 89(15%) 37(8%) 6(12%) 55(13%) 54(45%)

St. Charles Bend reported 23 COVID-19 patients early Friday, three of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. None of the three ICU patients were fully vaccinated and 20 of the 23 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 30,482 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of that total, 2,181 were initial doses, 2,444 were second doses and 11,096 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 14,662 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 23,919 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,614,066 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 116,374 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,353,104 doses of Moderna and 248,635 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,985,954 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,711,248 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (38), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (9), Josephine (23), Klamath (8), Lane (63), Lincoln (19), Linn (49), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (125), Polk (25), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (86), Wheeler (9) and Yamhill (28).

Oregon’s 5,357th COVID-19 related death is a 34-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 7 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,358th COVID-19 related death is a 39-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct.13 and died Oct. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,359th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died Oct. 17 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,360th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,361st COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Oct. 6 and died Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,362nd COVID-19 related death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,363rd COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 21 and died Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,364th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,365th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,366th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Oct. 24 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,367th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Oct. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,368th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,369th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive July 5 and died Oct. 18 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,370th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 23 and died Oct. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,371st COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,372nd COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Dec. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,373rd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,374th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 8 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,375th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Dec. 8 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,376th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Dec. 8 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,377th COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Dec. 7 at St. Charles Bend. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,378th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Coos County who died Nov. 6 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,379th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,380th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 7 and died Dec. 8 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,381st COVID-19 related death is a 29-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Nov. 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.