Oregon reports 39 more COVID-19 related deaths over weekend, 3 from Deschutes County

The three women died in October at St. Charles Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There were 39 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, including three Deschutes County women who died in October at St. Charles Bend, raising the state’s death toll to 5,420, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 1,387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 401,564.

The 39 new deaths and 1,387 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 12.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 408, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Sunday.

There are 78 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (11% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,142 (7% availability).

12/13/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 78(11%) 32(9%) 12(13%) 18(20%) 1(2%) 0(0%) 4(9%) 11(42%) Adult non-ICU beds available 292(7%) 40(2%) 18(3%) 63(11%) 39(9%) 5(10%) 69(17%) 58(49%)

St. Charles Bend reported 27 COVID-19 patients early Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. None of the six ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 24 of the 27 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 11,269 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of that total, 834 were initial doses, 1,384 were second doses and 3,583 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,442 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 22,724 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,641,331 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 128,880 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,375,792 doses of Moderna and 249,982 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,995,676 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,724,327 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (138), Clatsop (14), Columbia (39), Coos (46), Crook (5), Deschutes (101), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (71), Jefferson (15), Josephine (55), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (108), Lincoln (20), Linn (81), Malheur (2), Marion (89), Morrow (2), Multnomah (218), Polk (15), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (7), Washington (190), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (44).

Oregon reports 714 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 10, 370 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Dec. 11 and 303 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Oregon’s 5,382nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,383rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Oct. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,384th COVID-19 related death is a 40-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Oct. 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,385th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Oct. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,386th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 30 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,387th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Nov. 9 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,388th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,389th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,390th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 17 and died Oct. 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,391st COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 24 and died Oct. 30 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,392nd COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 7 and died Oct. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,393rd COVID-19 related death is a 42-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 4 and died Oct. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,394th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 4 and died Oct. 31 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,395th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 30 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,396th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Oct. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,397th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,398th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 25 and died Oct. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,399th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Aug. 14 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,400th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Oct. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,401st COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 29 and died Oct. 31 at Portland VA Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,402nd COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,403rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Aug. 10 and died Oct. 15 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,404th COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 15 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,405th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 3 and died Oct. 15 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,406th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Oct. 14 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,407th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Oct. 31 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,408th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Oct. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,409th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 17 and died Nov. 10 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,410th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,411th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,412th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 9 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,413th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,414th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 11 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,415th COVID-19 related death is a 34-year-old man from Washington County who first became symptomatic on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,416th COVID-19 related death is a 20-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,417th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 7 and died Dec. 10 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,418th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 7; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,419th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Nov. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,420th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Dec. 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,313th COVID-19 related death, a 62-year-old man from Baker County. He was originally reported as a 62-year-old woman.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.