State reports 39 more COVID-19 related deaths, 907 new cases, 3 million vaccinated Oregonians

OHA epidemiologists believe 50% Omicron variant figure not accurate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 39 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,508, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

One of Wednesday's newly reported deaths was a Deschutes County resident and one was a Crook County resident, OHA said.

OHA reported 907 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 403,329.

More than 3 million Oregonians have received COVID-19 vaccines

More than 3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, OHA is reporting.

Oregon reached the milestone just two days short of the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses — made by Pfizer-BioNTech — administered in Oregon on Dec. 16, 2020. All told, 3,002,602 persons have been vaccinated, or 70.4% of all people living in Oregon, as reported to the state’s vaccine registry known as ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

“Vaccines continue to be our most effective tool in our ongoing response to pandemic,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “All of the vaccines now authorized for people ages 5 and older in the United States provide protection from COVID-19 infection and illness, including the more transmissible variants. Thank you to everyone who has taken this important step to protect themselves, their families and loved ones. We continue to ask all Oregonians who have not received a shot to get vaccinated as quickly as they can, and for those who already started their vaccine series, to get their next shot or schedule a booster as soon as they are able.”

Along with increasing vaccinations and boosters, OHA continues to encourage Oregonians to wear masks in indoor public settings as the state continues to fight the impacts of the Delta variant and prepares to face the even more transmissible Omicron variant.

COVID-19 illness remains the greatest threat to anyone who is not yet vaccinated, OHA said.

The vast majority of Oregonians hospitalized or who recently died with COVID-19 illness had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, the agency said. The overall incidence of COVID-19 also continues to be lowest in the five counties where vaccination rates are more than 70%.

Note: Data updated daily on OHA vaccine trends dashboard from the ALERT IIS registry does not include some doses administered from federal providers, such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The total number of persons who are vaccinated in Oregon is likely to be greater than the current figure showing the total number of people vaccinated.

This week’s Omicron estimate not accurate, OHA believes

The estimates on OHA’s Daily Data Dashboard and Variant Dashboard that Omicron represents 50% of Oregon’s specimens from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 is much higher than expected due to a small number of specimens (n=6) available in GISAID during that week.

OHA epidemiologists do not believe this estimate to be accurate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker Nowcast model estimates that about 2.9% of SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in the U.S. during the last week were Omicron. OHA believes the state’s true Omicron estimate to be similar to the national figure.

COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations decline, deaths rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday shows a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations and an increase in deaths.

OHA reported 5,063 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 12. That is a 21% decrease from the previous week.

There were 121,583 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 5-11. The percentage of positive tests fell to 5%, down from 5.9% last week.

There were 360 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down slightly from 362 last week.

There were 152 reported COVID-19-related deaths, up from the 126 reported the previous week.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 54 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 380, which is two fewer than Tuesday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Tuesday.

There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (10% availability) and 225 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,155 (5% availability).

12/15/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 66(10%) 19(5%) 3(3%) 22(23%) 4(7%) 2(20%) 5(11%) 11(42%) Adult non-ICU beds available 225(5%) 22(1%) 11(2%) 60(10%) 36(8%) 3(6%) 40(10%) 53(45%)

St. Charles Bend reported 24 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with six on ventilators. None of the seven ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, and five were under the age of 60, while 21 of the 24 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 23,319 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 1,405 were initial doses, 1,863 were second doses and 7,715 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 12,182 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 21,527 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,660,373 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 135,341 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,391,960 doses of Moderna and 250,95 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,002,602 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,731,603 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (25), Columbia (5), Coos (23), Crook (12), Curry (7), Deschutes (39), Douglas (51), Gilliam (3), Grant (12), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (5), Josephine (36), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (68), Lincoln (8), Linn (45), Malheur (4), Marion (90), Morrow (3), Multnomah (128), Polk (28), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (16), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (87), and Yamhill (30).

