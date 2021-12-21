Oregon reports 25 more COVID-19 related deaths, 3 from Deschutes County; 999 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including three from Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 5,559, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 999 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 408,069.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 338, which is 14 fewer than Tuesday. There are 85 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 16 fewer than Tuesday.

There are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (9% availability) and 333 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,133 (8% availability).

12/21/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 60(9%) 25(7%) 5(6%) 7(8%) 1(2%) 3(30%) 9(21%) 10(38%) Adult non-ICU beds available 333(8%) 62(3%) 20(4%) 75(13%) 33(7%) 11(22%) 63(15%) 69(58%)

St. Charles Bend reported 19 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, two of whom were in the ICU, both on ventilators. Neither of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, while 18 of the 19 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 21,144 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of that total, 1,839 were initial doses, 1,511 were second doses and 9,130 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,564 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 19,178 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,726,092 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 150,288 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,443,221 doses of Moderna and 253,337 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,023,259 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,748,625 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (18), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (25), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (57), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (83), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (114), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (22), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (12), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (105) and Yamhill (28).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.