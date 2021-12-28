Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1 in Deschutes County; 1,900 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are eight newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,631, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,900 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 416,020.

State continues march toward million-boosters goal

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

As of Tuesday, 845,803 more people in Oregon need to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Since the challenge began, an additional 154,197 Oregonians have received a booster.

Weather affecting some high-volume clinics for vaccine, booster shots

High-volume vaccination clinics around Oregon continued to operate Tuesday to provide primary and booster COVID-19 vaccines, but inclement weather was affecting some sites.

The clinic at Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village was closed Tuesday, while the Tektronix, Salem and Springfield sites were open with reduced hours – until 5 p.m., closing two hours early.

While the Jackson County Expo vaccination site has permanently closed, a new indoor site has opened at The Merrick, 200 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. The Redmond Fairgrounds site is closed this week.

All the high-volume sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses, and can accommodate large numbers of people seeking vaccinations. To learn more about locations and hours of service for high-volume community vaccination locations, including changes due to inclement weather, visit OHA's web page.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 398, which is 17 more than Monday. There were 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Monday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 654 total (9% availability) and 317 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,081 (8% availability).

12/28/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58(9%) 25(7%) 2(2%) 10(11%) 2(3%) 0(0%) 15(35%) 4(15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 317(8%) 52(3%) 9(2%) 74(13%) 37(8%) 3(6%) 92(22%) 50(44%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 20 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesdsay, three of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators. None of the ICU patients are fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 18 of the 20 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 13,316 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of that total, 1,115 were initial doses, 1,188 were second doses, and 5,290 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,646 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,920 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,781,081 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 160,263 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,485,889 doses of Moderna and 254,917 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,041,504 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,761,515 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (95), Crook (23), Curry (9), Deschutes (182), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Harney (3), Hood River (13), Jackson (104), Jefferson (8), Josephine (32), Klamath (40), Lake (2), Lane (157), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (8), Marion (257), Morrow (5), Multnomah (258), Polk (73), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (79), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (217), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).

Oregon’s 5,624th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Dec. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,625th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 11 and died Dec. 26 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,626th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 11 and died Dec. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,627th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who died Nov. 7 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,628th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 26. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,629th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,630th COVID-19-related death is a 53-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,631st COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

