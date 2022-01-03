Oregon sees 9,701 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend, including record 3,534 in a day

'Omicron variant is here'; 11 deaths over four-day period; Deschutes County's rate per 100K tops 850

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There were 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon reported over the four-day New Year's period, raising the state’s death toll to 5,666, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, along with 9,701 cases and a record one-day tally of over 3,500.

OHA reported 9,701 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 430,931.

The 11 new deaths and 9,701 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the four-day period between Thursday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 2.

Monday’s update includes the largest single-day total of newly identified cases reported to public health, with 3,534 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Dec. 30.

“We already have seen the impacts of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across the country since late December,” said Tom Jeanne, M.D., M.P.H., deputy state health officer and epidemiologist. “Our data show the Omicron variant is here and now fueling the surge in cases. It will likely lead to a rise in hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths.”

Jeanne added that OHA urges everyone in Oregon to get vaccinated and, when they’re able, to get a booster shot to protect themselves against serious illness and death from COVID-19. It also encourages everyone to continue wearing masks and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Deschutes County again topped the state for the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past week -- and Monday's figure of 847.7 was far higher than any other county. The closest was Jefferson County, at 522.7.

State continues march toward goal of boosting a million more people in Oregon

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

As of Monday, 792,477 more people in Oregon need to get a booster to reach the goal and make the state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Since the challenge began, an additional 207,523 Oregonians have received a booster.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 498, which is 36 more than Sunday. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Sunday.

There are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (9% availability) and 232 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,066 (6% availability).

1/3/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 60(9%) 20(6%) 2(2%) 14(15%) 3(5%) 4(40%) 5(13%) 12(46%) Adult non-ICU beds available 232(6%) 42(2%) 6(1%) 47(8%) 39(9%) 4(9%) 49(12%) 45(39%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 32 COVID-19-positive patients early Monday, four of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said.,

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 2,847 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of that total, 437 were initial doses, 297 were second doses, and 2,092 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,188 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,493 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,818,751 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 167,900 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,515,849 doses of Moderna and 256,926 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,055,660 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,771,957 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (243), Clackamas (1057), Clatsop (50), Columbia (58), Coos (44), Crook (22), Curry (27), Deschutes (881), Douglas (119), Gilliam (5), Grant (3), Harney (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (572), Jefferson (71), Josephine (161), Klamath (27), Lane (696), Lincoln (96), Linn (280), Malheur (11), Marion (231), Morrow (16), Multnomah (2565), Polk (66), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (61), Union (41), Wallowa (6), Wasco (21), Washington (2079), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (91)

Oregon reports 3,534 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30, 2,246 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31, 1,763 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 1, and 2,158 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 2.

Oregon’s 5,656th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,657th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,658th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 30 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,659th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 24 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,660th COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 22 and died Dec. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,661st COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 16 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,662nd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,663rd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,664th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,665th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,666th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 29 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,559th death, a 71-year-old-woman from Jackson County. She was originally reported as a Klamath County case.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.