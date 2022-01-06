Deschutes County in ‘surge capacity’ for contact tracing, outlines advice for public

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services said Thursday it is responding to a high volume of COVID-19 cases. Due to the increase in new cases, officials said the case investigation and contact tracing teams are currently not able to contact all residents who test positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours.

“Due to the recent sharp increase in local COVID cases, we are currently operating in a surge capacity,” said Health Officer Dr. George Conway. “We ask that residents wear a mask around people they don’t live with; continue to stay home and get tested if they feel sick, and self-isolate and notify close contacts if they test positive for COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness, hospitalization or death.”

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19

Public Health officials ask those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting a call from Public Health to:

Contact your medical provider if you have medical needs, including the availability of outpatient therapy options if appropriate.

Visit www.deschutes.org/covidinfo to learn more about current quarantine and isolation guidance.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at (541) 699-5109 if you need information about quarantine or isolation timelines or if you need support to help you quarantine or isolate. The hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

Public Health officials encourage individuals who are symptomatic, or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, to get tested. For the most accurate results, it is recommended to test five days after an exposure to someone with COVID-19. For information on where to get tested in Deschutes County, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19testing. There is currently an increased demand for testing services. Residents who are seeking testing may experience delays in scheduling appointments.

If you are waiting for COVID-19 test results

Those who have had a COVID-19 test and are still awaiting their test results should stay home and away from others, officials said.