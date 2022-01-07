Oregon COVID-19 spike tops 10,400 daily cases; 33 more deaths, 6 from Deschutes County

More than 10,000 backlogged lab reports received from last month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 33 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,761, including six from Deschutes County -- and a new daily record of 10,451 new cases, up nearly 3,000 from Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 10,451 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 459,700.

Media availability highlights impacts of the Omicron variant

Friday’s media briefing, featuring Oregon State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger, included an update on the sharp rise in cases tied to the spread of the infectious Omicron variant and measures OHA and the state are taking to assist Oregon hospitals in managing the anticipated surge.

Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill discussed steps needed to prevent the possibility of moving temporarily to short-term distance learning in Oregon’s schools.

Peter Graven, Ph.D, director of the Oregon Health & Science University Office of Advanced Analytics, estimated that the expected surge could lead to more than 1,650 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 by the end of January. The forecast model projects this would be 30% higher than the peak numbers recorded during the surge from the Delta variant this summer. Find talking points for Friday’s briefing here.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

State continues march toward goal of boosting a million more people in Oregon

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 259,984 more Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Friday, Oregon needs 740,016 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 625, which is 37 more than Thursday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than Thursday.

There are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 660 total (7% availability) and 219 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,075 (5% availability).

1/7/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 47(7%) 20(6%) 8(9%) 10(11%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 2(5%) 3(12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 219(5%) 18(1%) 6(1%) 66(12%) 34(8%) 2(4%) 47(12%) 46(39%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 36 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Friday, three of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 28 of the 36 COVID-19 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 20,571 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of that total, 1,898 were initial doses, 1,564 were second doses and 8,328 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,402 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,060 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,854,007 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 175,745 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,542,563 doses of Moderna and 258,438 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,065,845 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,782,464 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (27), Benton (301), Clackamas (1,132), Clatsop (55), Columbia (66), Coos (127), Crook (35), Curry (23), Deschutes (940), Douglas (103), Gilliam (3), Grant (9), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (291), Jefferson (63), Josephine (96), Klamath (63), Lake (6), Lane (578), Lincoln (42), Linn (237), Malheur (40), Marion (1,286), Morrow (24), Multnomah (2,380), Polk (183), Sherman (2), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (170), Union (12), Wallowa (5), Wasco (26), Washington (1,891) and Yamhill (210).

As has been the case all week, Deschutes County's rate of cases per 100,000 in the past week topped the state, at nearly 1,400 (1,391). Jefferson County was third in the state, at 1,108.

Due to delayed reporting, a large volume of more than 10,000 backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received on Thursday. Results were from Dec. 6 to Dec. 30. As a result, test counts and case counts are higher than anticipated for Thursday.

Oregon’s 5,729th COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 20 and died Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,730th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Nov. 19 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,731st COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Nov. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,732nd COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Nov. 19 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,733rd COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,734th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,735th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 27 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,736th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 11 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,737th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 28 and died Nov. 19 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,738th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,739th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old woman from Lake County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Nov. 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,740th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 16 and died Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,741st COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,742nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive July 29 and died Aug. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,743rd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 6 and died Nov. 27 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,744th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Nov. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,745th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 23 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,746th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive May 16 and died May 15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,747th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive Aug. 16 and died Aug. 27 at Providence Seaside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,748th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 24 and died Aug. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,749th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Dec. 1 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,750th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Nov. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,751st COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,752nd COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,753rd COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,754th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 28 and died Dec. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,755th COVID-19-related death is a 49-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 28 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,756th COVID-19-related death is a 27-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 30 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,757th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 3and died Jan. 5 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,758th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23 and died Jan. 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,759th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Jan. 5, 2022 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,760th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 30 and died Jan. 1 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,761st COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Columbia County who died Nov. 15 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

