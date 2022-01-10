Oregon reports 18 more COVID-19 related deaths over weekend, 1 from Crook County; 18,538 new cases

Oregonians urged to ease burden on hospitals, ERs; daily testing nears all-time high

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 18 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon from over the weekend, one from Crook County, raising the state’s death toll to 5,779, along with 18,538 new cases over the three-day period, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 18,538 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 478,203.

The 18 new deaths and 18,538 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Jan. 7 and Jan. 9.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

Daily testing numbers reach near all-time high

COVID-19 testing is in high demand, and OHA is recording a high volume of tests being performed. The number of COVID-19 tests reported for Jan. 7, at 51,996, is the third-highest single daily count reported statewide during the pandemic.

For anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested, regardless of your vaccination status. You should stay home and away from others while you wait for the results of your COVID-19 test. If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should also seek testing, regardless of vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated people should be tested five to seven days after their last exposure. People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested when they find out they are a close contact. If their test result is negative, they should get tested again five to seven days after their last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop. Learn more here.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 295,471 more Oregonians have received a booster.

As of today, Oregon needs 704,529 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 692, which is 33 more than Sunday. There are 138 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than Sunday.

There are 46 available adult ICU beds out of 647 total (7% availability) and 295 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,061 (7% availability).

1/10/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 46(7%) 19(6%) 5(6%) 6(7%) 3(5%) 0(0%) 6(14%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 295(7%) 41(2%) 12(2%) 76(13%) 33(7%) 4(8%) 83(20%) 46(39%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 48 COVID-19-positive patients early Monday, five of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 37 of the 48 patients with COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 9,110 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of that total, 683 were initial doses, 428 were second doses and 4,517 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,454 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,247 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,882,246 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 181,274 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,557,943 doses of Moderna and 259,278 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,073,899 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,788,981 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (600), Clackamas (1926), Clatsop (95), Columbia (146), Coos (214), Crook (73), Curry (91), Deschutes (1337), Douglas (136), Grant (8), Harney (5), Hood River (86), Jackson (898), Jefferson (181), Josephine (202), Klamath (84), Lake (1), Lane (1367), Lincoln (67), Linn (448), Malheur (33), Marion (1366), Morrow (46), Multnomah (4393), Polk (267), Sherman (1), Tillamook (53), Umatilla (214), Union (102), Wallowa (10), Wasco (25), Washington (3781) and Yamhill (254).

Oregon reported 8,156 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday. 7, 6,292 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 4,090 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Deschutes County again had the highest rate of cases per 100,000 residents in the last day days, at 1,737, but was just one of a dozen reported at over 1,000, including Jefferson County at 1,676 and Crook County at 1,045.

Oregon’s 5,762nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who died Aug. 4, 2020 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,763rd COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died Oct. 1, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,764th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Marion County who died Oct. 22 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,765th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old man from Benton County who died Oct. 20, 2020 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,766th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Nov. 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,767th COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Oct. 14 and died Nov. 11 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,768th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 13 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,769th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 28 and died Nov. 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,770th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,771st COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 21 and died Jan. 3 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,772nd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 7 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,773rd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Jan. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,774th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,775th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Jan. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,776th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Crook County who died Nov. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,777th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 7 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,778th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Nov. 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,779th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 20 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.