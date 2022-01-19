Oregon reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 8,538 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 15 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,908, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 8,538 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 549,942.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 403,059 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Wednesday, Oregon needs 596,941 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 921, which is 10 more than Tuesday. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 18 fewer than Tuesday.

There are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 660 total (7% availability) and 235 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,109 (6% availability).

1/19/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 47(7%) 18(5%) 3(4%) 14(15%) 3(5%) 2(20%) 5(12%) 2(8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 235(6%) 34(2%) 9(2%) 63(11%) 33(7%) 2(4%) 57(14%) 37(31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 58 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Wednesday, five of whom were in the ICU, four on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 42 of the 58 COVID-19 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 18,337 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 1,398 were initial doses, 887 were second doses and 5,937 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 10,038 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 15,033 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,964,755 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 196,288 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,609,844 doses of Moderna and 262,124 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,100,566 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,806,938 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (57), Benton (214), Clackamas (672), Clatsop (25), Columbia (105), Coos (115), Crook (93), Curry (46), Deschutes (675), Douglas (160), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (109), Jackson (551), Jefferson (49), Josephine (183), Klamath (106), Lake (6), Lane (586), Lincoln (135), Linn (402), Malheur (124), Marion (1,031), Morrow (56), Multnomah (1,120), Polk (268), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (301), Union (52), Wallowa (22), Wasco (57), Washington (959) and Yamhill (203).

Oregon’s 5,894th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,895th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,896th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,897th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,898th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,899th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,900th COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 17 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,901st COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,902nd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Lincoln County who died Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,903rd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,904th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,905th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,906th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 18 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,907th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 15 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,908th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

