‘Covid fatigue’ impacting mask enforcement at some C.O. businesses
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Traci Haley is the co-owner of the Yo Central frozen yogurt shop in Prineville, and she acknowledges: “Covid fatigue is real.”
But two years into the pandemic, she is still enforcing an indoor mask policy in her store.
“I get really tired of telling people, ‘Hey you need to wear a mask, to pull it over your nose.’ It’s tiring, but it’s important,” Haley said Thursday.
Haley is a cancer survivor, and immune compromised.
She said other stores seem to let mask-wearing go, but with her situation, she can't afford to.
“I especially don’t want to see what Covid would do to someone like me, so I ask my customers to wear a mask,” Haley said.
On Wednesday, all three Central Oregon counties had the highest rate of covid cases per 100K people in the state.
Crook at 2,099, Deschutes at 2,117, and Jefferson at 2,070.
Oregon OSHA said it is still actively enforcing mask-wearing policies, giving at least 219 citations and issuing more than $100,000 worth of fines since the pandemic began.
OSHA said it follows Oregon Health Authority guidelines, ensuring businesses, “make reasonable efforts to ensure customers, guests, visitors and other individuals comply with this rule within the indoor space.”
But not everyone seems to care.
NewsChannel 21 asked Doug Deurden, who lives in Prineville, if he wears a mask in a store with a sign telling him to do so.
“No, I don’t,” Deurden said. “I don’t think they need to be worn anywhere.”
One man told NewsChannel 21 if he knows the store enforces the policy, he’ll keep the mask on. But if he knows that they don’t really care, he’ll take it off.
Haley said, “That’s their right -- they don’t have to wear a mask, But they just can’t not wear a mask here.”
Haley said she’s lost business, been called names to her face and harassed over the phone.
But it’s not going to change her mind.
“I can’t compromise on what I believe is right just for the sake of building my business,” Haley said.
Chin diapers don’t work. If people really listened to the science and not fauci, you would know this. Studies show the chin diaper is useless at preventing the spread of disease. Read and research on your own the media is not vested in telling the truth.
Perhaps if you and others wore them properly – covering mouth and nose and not just the chin – we could have a rationale conversation about this. And another “do your own research” person here, good times.
Unless you are wearing a n95 or respirator, you are fooling yourself.
Ok,
You know this……….how?
Maybe he read the studies that just came out from Great Brittan and Israel.
Maybe he gets his news from somewhere other than American Cable channels.
If you think it is hard to get people to wear masks now, wait until this news gets out about Brittan dropping Covid restrictions and why.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-60047438
Yeah every time I see a surgeon on TV wearing a mask when they do surgery, I just think that is such Hollywood make-believe. Louis Pasteur was a fake. I also wish doctors and nurses would stop wearing gloves, they are not very fashionable.
Surgeons don’t wear it to prevent themselves from getting sick by the patient they work on. They wear them, not cut the risk of spreading germs to the patient while the body is open. Our bodies ability to fight anything is in our nose and mouth, not in exposed body tissues. Obviously since post operative infections occur, these masks do not always work even for the reasons they designed.
OK genius…let me walk you through this and play back what you just said. The surgeon is wearing a mask because why?….is it so that his germs coming out of their mouth and\or nose does are not exposed to the patient? The correct answer is….yes. Are germs, including viruses, blocked 100% by our nose or mouth (or in other words, are our nose and mouth a 100% protective barrier from airborne particulates getting into our system)? Correct answer is……NO, otherwise the flu and common cold would never spread and infect people the way it does. So (here is the part where you need to really pay attention), a person (like a surgeon) is wearing a mask so as to not spread germs. That same concept can be applied to a person around that surgeon. If you wear a mask, you can prevent germs from other people getting into you. There you go, lesson over.
Surgeons wear masks to prevent bacteria to be slit into a open wound in a sterile operating theater. It to prevent respiratory virus transmission which is airborne and aerosolized. You look dumb. Go take a A and P and micro class.
Chin diapers don’t work because you’re wearing what is supposed to go over your face under your chin. Studies DO NOT show what you state, they actually state the complete opposite.
I love how every one of you are so liberal with your “listen to the science” routine when not a one of you *actually* listen to the science. Likely because you don’t understand it.
Considering the right wing misinformation psychos at the CDC said the masks don’t work what’s the point?
Uh, what?????!!??
Stores aren’t worried about losing business if they enforce the mask policy. They’re just tired of being yelled at by science deniers.
Yep. Stores are getting lazy and letting people get away with it.
Science denier? Go look in the mirror. You wear masks that don’t work, go get fit tested for a N 95 and then we can talk. You get experimental vaxxed over and over despite the fact that you still get Covid. That is anti science. Go get 4 boosters next year.
Why follow a mandate when there is inadequate evidence supporting it? The evidence supporting the mandate should be presented by those declaring the mandate. It’s not up to the rest of us, two years into the pandemic/endemic, to disprove the mandate. Heck even Governor Brown doesn’t follow the mandate when out of state: what difference does it make if she is in Oregon or not?
Masks don’t work
Hey Prolife — tell that to my friend – who has worked in retail for almost 2 years now. Religious about wearing a mask – but refused the vaccine. That individual is now in the hospital going on 5 days. Low oxygen levels. Struggling to return to “normal” breathing again. And guess how much the average COVID hospitalization costs…so even with the best insurance it is still going to be costly. And then there is recovery.
So feel free to go maskless and vaxx-less but keep in mind, choices bring consequences. Not always positive.
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/average-charge-for-covid-19-hospitalization-by-state.html?fbclid=IwAR2FoBAlpqRNDOTZUAM5urW_ioHqm3SMSnr6J01gwCRxTAgpxPouVpHnbZY
Look like your friend is proof that masks don’t work all that great. I hope they recover quickly.
What about the 75 year old man who was told to get his 2 jab, booster and a flu shot? Wanna know the rest… Since, My Father-in-law has 5 stokes, 1 brain bleed and is now on deaths door. My Wife is about to head to FL to say goodbye to him. All because he fell victim to the pressure of ” Just get the vaccine for the great good”.. This vaccine is not safe
You have said that before, very sorry about his illness. Have his doctors said they are certain the vaccinations caused or worsened his health problems? It would seem that would be major news there – if it was here and doctors were speaking about it on the record, I’m pretty confident it would be here.
You’re kidding yourself.. This is happening to so many people and the news has stayed silent on any subject that paints the VAX or VAX manufacturer’s in a bad light..
Believe what you will. Any stats reinforcing large numbers of vaccine-caused illnesses would be big news, if reputable.
It will be, sooner than you think.
Any comment Frog eye???
Some of us trust our immune system over the VAX manufacturer’s and MSM based on their track records.. Too much criminal conduct to list from both..
While I am so sorry about your friend Frogs eye, I can’t believe that they are in hospital when if given the RIGHT therapeutic protocol, they would be better already. How do I know that? Because I was sick with COVID, very low oxygen levels, passing out and throwing up. I was treated, at home, with Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Budesonide inhalation, and some steroids along with an oxygen concentrator. Within 24 hours, I was better and another 24 hours I was right as rain! It saddens me to see all the people who don’t understand and are not prepared for if they get sick. I do hope your friend gets better. The faster they get out of hospital, the better they will be.
Masks do work
if masks work, why didn’t they work? Cause they don’t. one of many many many reports and yes I have actual studies from medical institutions Barney
https://www.theblaze.com/news/study-mask-mandates-no-substantial-effect-covid-spread
Of course they do. Dueling studies prove nothing but that some folks seek ammunition for political arguments on critical health issues.
https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2021/09/surgical-masks-covid-19.html
Hopefully folks are wiser than that.
Hopefully the media will quit fanning the flames of dissent among citizens and stop promoting the Blame Society they created!
one last time, if masks work, why aren’t they? Hint: the answer isn’t because of the few that don’t, especially when its the masked getting it.
Of course they work, in reducing the spread to others. It’s always been about that, not protecting the wearer, but fellow community members. No one ever claimed it would stop all cases of the virus.
When one side is doing stuff that causes the problem, in this case the mask and vaxx deniers, they need to be blamed. If they are tied of being blamed vy everyone, then let them do the right thing and work together to protect society rather than crying like spoiled brats about “muh freedoms”.
Blame China.
I already do and so should everyone else.
People like YOU are part of the problem!
Hopefully folks are confident to think for themselves and detach from the ever bearing push from media to gaslight those in the medical community into thinking what they’ve always known to be science is actually backwards. Your best target for your false science is those not involved in practicing medicine. But you unfortunately cannot control your choice of audience, your best bet is to silence or ridicule those who speak against your propaganda. Hence why ktvz “is one of the last news sources with a comment section, and that will probably change because of all the trolls”.
Sorry dude, some of us folks are wiser than that.
We present facts from reputable sources. Those who call it propaganda are doing just what they falsely accuse us of.
If that’s “wisdom,” we’re in serious trouble.
It is more accurate to say that surgical masks, based on the best available research, slow the transmission down 11% when worn 43% of the time. They do not stop the transmission, which is the main justification of mandates. Now, some will say that slowing down is the same as stopping transmission, but it is not. There will be no herd immunity, and thus slowing down only slightly delays the inevitable, which to people like you and I, realize is insufficient to justify a mandate.
The part that really makes the mandates unjustified is that they don’t demand surgical if not N95s and given that omicron is many times more infectious than when the studies were performed, there is no longer any basis for the mandates. Omicron infectivity will likely reduce the effectiveness even of N95s.
Who says “stopping” as opposed to reducing transmission are “the main justification of mandates”? What rule or guideline applies and works 100%? None. The absolutism is akin to whataboutism and sad elements of the Blame Society.
The vaccines against polio and smallpox reduce the transmission to a sufficient degree these diseases can be abolished as herd immunity will occur: small pox has been eradicated and polio also would be if the last few spots were allowed access to the vaccine by the local warlords. Herd immunity occurs when the Rnaught is less than 1. Covid will never be harnessed or controlled with 100% vaccination and masking as it is simply too infectious. The mandates would have to lead to herd immunity, and there is no way we are going to do that with masks or mandates in general. With omicron, there is no protection of others by those individuals wearing masks.
Masks even with a 20% decrease in transmission will not likely decrease the spread to be less than 1. In other words, omicron is so infectious, the vast majority if not every single person, will be exposed. So how can it possibly be argued masks will “protect others” or otherwise “stop the spread” if it is inevitable everyone will be exposed?
I was nodding my head, until you got to “stop the spread.” Again, absolutism is not a logical goal.
Is this your primetime news too?
https://www.businessinsider.com/fox-news-karen-mcdougal-case-tucker-carlson-2020-9
The Blaze. BWAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!! You really are gullible aren’t you?
https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
Yes, that shows they work.
you didn’t read the full article. Every major city that imposed mask mandates saw their massive spike occur after the mandates indicating zero, in fact, a negative correlation.
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
and what you missed in that article was: Conclusion: Wearing masks (other than N95) will not be effective at preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission, whether worn as source control or as PPE.
N95s protect health care workers, but are not recommended for source control transmission.
Surgical masks are better than cloth but not very efficient at preventing emissions from infected patients. Cloth masks must be 3 layers, plus adding static electricity by rubbing with rubber glove.
The cloth that serves as the filtration for the mask is meant to trap particles being breathed in and out. But it also serves as a barrier to air movement because it forces the air to take the path of least resistance, resulting in the aerosols going in and out at the sides of the mask.
Sorry. Posting news, working with reporters, etc. — that comes first. Reading assignments from anonymous commenters who clearly have a lot of time on their hands for their “research” and use it as ammunition to reject info we post here daily… not so much.
deflecting. The studies against masks are too many to count from around the world including major medical journals. Again, if masks work, why didn’t they? There is zero correlation of effectiveness, in fact, we have the opposite effect. Every major city shows spikes soon after mask mandates. Click that link, scroll down for a few graphs from cities around the world. I could post a lot more links and create more work for you. Apparently no one is capable of sharing research except from approved journalist otherwise they will call it “research”.
Folks, trust your health professionals, not so much anonymous online commenters.
Try actually reading the article next time Barn LOL
Or delete the link because I don’t have the time. I have local news to work on.
The Swiss policy research site is a pseudoscience, conspiracy website. Please use better sources. https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/?s=swprs
The interpretation of studies is how one differentiates between them. What are the endpoints and what are the social values and legal standards that establish those endpoints? This is where people are having difficulty stringing everything together. I am aware of the Bangladesh study, but the article referenced is interpreted by a science writer, who do not have the same level as education as the researchers or physicians that I follow. Yes, the surgical masks do show an 11% reduction with an overall 43% compliance rate. The crux of a mandate is that there is science showing that by mandating one person to wear a mask, that it prevents transmission to other people, not just a modest reduction. For example, you want your brakes to result in your car stopping, not just slowing down but still causing an accident. Given that masks only slow the transmission rate, but don’t stop transmission at the population level, the mandate is an overreach based on insufficient evidence. Now if masks truly stopped transmission at the population level, then it could be argued that the mandate is saving lives. If it isn’t obvious by now, we are all going to be exposed to covid, unless you live a hermit lifestyle. The masks will not change this eventuality and thus in my opinion, mandates are unjustified.
If masks don’t “stop transmission” as opposed to reduce risk to others, they are useless?
Uh, no.
Useless, no. But quite possibly they do more harm than good. Unless it is a properly fit N95, you are merely performing theatre. If you can feel air escaping around the mask, it isn’t working. If your mask is an old T-shirt it does not do much. Some homemade masks have been shown to spread particles worse than no mask.
The real problem with the masks that are not very effective at stopping virus particulates is that it still blocks your face. With adults,.no big deal. Some of you look better masked. Myself included. Kids are wear the problems start. Kids socialization is suffering. They are already socially handicapped by screens. Now when they are torn away from the screen, they still can’t read someone’s face for emotion. We are socially retarding a generation of children for a very dubious benefit. The masks as currently mandated do not adequately slow down the transmission of covid. The person in the story should get a properly fit N95 mask, and stay away from big indoor crowds, etc.
That’s not the entire picture. I wish I could find the data source, but if you’re wearing nothing you have the highest risk of transmission and infection. Wearing a paper/cloth mask reduces transmission significantly and reduces infection slightly. If you want the most protection for yourself, then a properly fitted N95 or equivalent is going to give you significant coverage against transmission and infection. This is a very, very simplified explanation, but it gets the idea across.
Since they are wrong about Masks what else are they wrong about?
They aren’t wrong about them. But you are!
What would Jesus do in this pandemic?
First, there are masks and then there are masks. Some were calling pulling a on ply see through handkerchief over just your mouth a mask. So, a person needs to pin down what the virus filtering ability of the mask you are promoting or demoting. Also, the virus has changed. Covid 1.0 wasn’t all that transmissible but caused much serious symptoms. Today with omicrom variant, we find the virus is 100 times more transmissible (fewer particles needed) but way less serious symptoms. Tying it all together, at the start of the pandemic a so so mask was adequate because it only had to block most of the virus particles. Currently we need a very very good mask that blocks nearly all the particles. So, you can see how over time, we can get data and studies that come up with different conclusions based on the changing virus and no common definition on what a mask is. I started with a two ply cotton at the onset of this disease. I’ve since moved to N95. What you knew a year ago may very well be nonsense today. You have to change with the changing situation.
Might consider a full face respirator with some P100 cartridges. N95 filters 95% of particles down to 1 micron where P100 goes down to .3 micron. But don’t research too hard because you’ll be bummed to know that COVID is a .1 micron virus.
I’m sure anytime now media is going to turn their focus to gaslighting the science on N95 respirators.
If you only understood how viruses are transmitted you might be onto something. Covid could be a tiny fleck of absolute nothing and a plain old paper mask would still catch it as it leaves your body, because they don’t float around and get ejected all on their little lonesome. So, all you need to stop is the transmission “vehicle”. In this case, respiratory droplets of about 9.3 microns are about the minimum size necessary to pack Covid out and float around.
Your name isn’t fooling anyone LOL Neither is your “science&logic”….
Fife,
Perhaps the reporter can provide the info on what merchants are requiring masks so those that don’t want to wear a mask will know where not to go.
How about those people just make it easy on the people that actually DO have a grasp on reality and don’t go anywhere. Problem solved!
For all of you who are mask resistant — scroll up to a comment on ProLife’s remark (by me). They do work – as do the vaccines, but only if you are being preventative and thinking about others, not just “self”.
Good luck to y’all. Happy trails.
LOL oh wise one!! Get of your high horse..
Maybe the Prineville resident should get one of these rather than trying to make everyone else wear a mask: https://covid19.med.wustl.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Better-PPE-300×190.jpg
Maybe people that can barely scratch out a double digit IQ score should try to lecture others on scientific issues.
You see, it’s all about making the other guy protect you.
The hypocrisy of the right is just laughable…
If a “private” business chooses to follow the mask mandate it is no longer about “your” personal rights. It’s about the rights of the “private” business. Every time some idiot goes into a private business and makes a political stink about masks they’re automatically wrong. I’ll be damned if somebody’s going to come into “my” business and try to tell me how things are going to be. Follow “my” rules or get out. That is my right.
And if they only put the sign up to comply with Kate, it is their right to not enforce it.
It really doesn’t matter to me if the messaging is inconsistent and/or the science unclear. If a business that I don’t own has a sign on the door to wear a mask I wear it if I want to go inside. Politics and science arguments aren’t relevant. It’s common courtesy until such time they change the sign.
the bottom line to all of this isn’t even if masks work or don’t, but that masks, nor jabs, nor any medical procedure should never be mandated on a healthy, let alone even a sick person without their consent. Cue Nuremberg code and Title 7 under the US Human Rights Act which actually protects all patrons of businesses against wearing a mask against their consent as refusal of service qualifies as discrimination. People don’t know this and they should.
It’s amazing, if you travel just one state to the east, there is almost none of this nonsense, and even in Boise, mask wearing is a fairly small percentage. Yes yes, I know, I should move there. BTW England is dropping all the mask mandates too.
Question for you mask aficionados: How long are you going to wear that thing? Another year? Until the governor says you can stop? When Reverend Fauci says so? Forever?
England is dropping the mandates because the vaccinations and other public health movements largely supported by their population had the desired effect.
We’re “different” here.
Maybe they do have a bit higher vaccination rate, but there was a time where Oregon had reached its target, and then suddenly that goalpost moved and we’re back in the naughty corner.
Also, yes we are “different” here, and for the better. As much as some people among us hate that, Americans have a largely different view on the relationship between governments and citizens.
It’s all political Barney. The UK is dropping mandates because BJ got caught with his pants down.
Wow, so many local epidemiologists I had no idea!
To understand why Deschutes County (and Central OR) has some of the highest covid rates in the state, one might simply can refer to the comments section of the local news here, or perhaps visit a Bend grocery store and see how many still refuse to wear any form of PPE because they have “done their own research”.
The fact that there were hardly any reports of the flu and no one I know had a cold in the winter of 2020, is proof that masks work. More people were wearing them then. Duh!! If you’re not spitting on other people, less germs.
If masks are why no one had the flu or a cold, why was Covid going around?
Hmmm how could this be???? https://twitter.com/farmflowersor/status/1484025320546050048?s=21
It’s over. No one except the brainwashed are wearing masks. As I’ve said all along, toss the masks. No one says anything. If they do you don’t get in trouble because guess what there is no law. Oregon is one of very few with many mandates, how are those other states surviving? You see how many countries are ending their mandates as well? Sorry you liberals who drank the koolaid and got 3-4 experimental vaxxed, it’s over. Serious question, how many boosters will you get before you wake up?
That attitude changes no minds, but that’s not really your goal is it?
That same statement could be applied to the finger wagging Branch Covidians who claim to know better because they have the backing of “science” which is clearly politicized.
You are right, Oregone- it’s over. Only the sleepers are insisting on the vaccines and masks. It is silly to believe you can stop a virus with a mask. Nor do the vaccines work-actually the reverse is true. They do real damage to many people. Prove it to yourself by visiting the VAERS site. There you will see deaths over 24K due to vaccines. Yes, these are self reported and reported by physicians. But I doubt 20K is far off from the actual truth. Ask some insurance companies about the 40% increase in deaths SINCE the introduction of vaccines. They are distressed as are funeral directors. The deep State call these Covid deaths. Hmmm-wonder why we have MORE deaths now after all these amazing “vaccines”. Doesn’t make sense does it? And I am not a genius but I know how to critically think. Calling someone ignorant without backing it up with facts is for the lazy. As for me, I can’t wait for the truth to come out. It will be difficult for many vaccine advocates to accept but indoctrination is hard to overcome. Just keep an open mind and pay attention to what you see around you. NOT what you hear from the mockingbird media. Those are misleading headlines and outright lies.