Oregon reports 22 more COVID-19 related deaths, four from C.O.; 3,176 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 22 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including four from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,344, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The newly reported deaths include two Jefferson County residents and one each from Deschutes and Crook counties.

OHA reported 3,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 671,923.

OHA hosts media availability

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

This week and going forward, the weekly COVID-19 Breakthrough Report includes several changes.

In order to identify breakthrough cases, all cases reported to public health are automatically matched with Oregon’s statewide immunization database to verify COVID-19 vaccination status. As case counts have increased dramatically during the Omicron surge, the database has been unable to match the entire volume of reported cases. This has created a portion of recent COVID-19 cases with unknown COVID-19 vaccination status.

The following changes to the weekly breakthrough report were made to better understand the spread of COVID-19 among those who are fully vaccinated:

Categorizing cases not yet matched with the statewide immunization database as those with “unknown vaccination status.”

Adding additional columns in Table 1 with the number and percentage of cases with known vaccination status by week.

Updating Figure 1 so the “unvaccinated cases” category excludes cases with unknown vaccination status. This change provides more accurate information on COVID-19 cases rates over time among those who are not fully vaccinated.

Updating Table 3 so the “unvaccinated cases” category excludes cases with unknown vaccination status.

OHA is working to identify vaccination status for all reported cases in a timely manner.

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 29,411cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Of those cases, 15,020, or 51.1%, were unvaccinated people and 12,778, or 43.41%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the vaccine breakthrough cases, 4,637, or 36.3%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 50. A total of 79 breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 816 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 145,313 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 41. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is almost twice the rate in vaccinated people and 3.4 times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died is 81.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," OHA said. "Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot."

Weekly Outbreak Report published

The COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 341 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, or one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Pediatric cases update

COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. OHA continues to monitor trends.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,007, which is 35 fewer than Wednesday. There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Wednesday.

There are 54 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total (8% availability) and 246 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,262 (6% availability).

2/10/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 54(8%) 25(7%) 3(3%) 10(11%) 2(3%) 0(0%) 5(11%) 9(32%) Adult non-ICU beds available 246(6%) 38(2%) 24(4%) 49(9%) 41(9%) 6(12%) 52(12%) 36(29%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 66 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Thursday, seven of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators. Six of the seven ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 43 of the 66 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 8,683 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. Of that total, 740 were initial doses, 978 were second doses and 2,310 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,509 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,159 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,092,819 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 221,088 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,684,760 doses of Moderna and 266,627 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 3,140,258 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,842,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. As of Thursday, 75% of all Oregonian adults have completed their vaccination series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (92), Clackamas (213), Clatsop (27), Columbia (61), Coos (42), Crook (37), Curry (28), Deschutes (173), Douglas (106), Harney (6), Hood River (10), Jackson (205), Jefferson (33), Josephine (97), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (270), Lincoln (44), Linn (193), Malheur (18), Marion (299), Morrow (4), Multnomah (432), Polk (82), Tillamook (21), Umatilla (63), Union (20), Wallowa (6), Wasco (29), Washington (419) and Yamhill (77)

Oregon’s 6,323rd COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021, and died Dec. 28, 2021, at Providence Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,324th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 14, 2021, and died Dec. 23, 2021, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,325th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 25, 2021, and died Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,326th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 14, 2021, and died Feb. 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,327th COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old man from Marion County who died Jan. 1 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,328th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Jan. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,329th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Multnomah County who died Jan. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,330th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 4 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,331st COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 5 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,332nd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died Jan. 6 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,333rd COVID-19-related death is a 54-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 13, 2021, and died Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,334th COVID-19-related death is a 33-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,335th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 1, 2021, and died Jan. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,336th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,337th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,338th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Polk County who died Dec. 7, 2021, at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,339th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Dec. 9, 2021, and died Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,340th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 6 at St. Charles Madras Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,341st COVID-19-related death is a 40-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 4 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,342nd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,343rd COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 4 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,344th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Feb. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

