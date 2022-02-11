Oregon reports 12 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 from Crook County; 2,653 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 12 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, two from Crook County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,355, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 2,653 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 674,500.

OHA hosts media availability

OHA on Friday hosted a media availability featuring Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist; Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill; and Peter Graven, Ph.D, director of the Oregon Health & Science University Office of Advanced Analytics. Sidelinger’s comments can be found here, and video of the media availability can be viewed here or below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dQRfb3o2Gw

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 947, which is 60 fewer than Thursday and the first day in three weeks where the number was below 1,000, officials said. There are 153 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 19 fewer than Thursday.

There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (10% availability) and 238 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,273 (6% availability).

2/11/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 66(10%) 35(10%) 3(3%) 10(11%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 5(12%) 9(32%) Adult non-ICU beds available 238(6%) 42(2%) 17(3%) 62(11%) 34(8%) 8(16%) 44(10%) 31(25%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 65 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Friday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with five on ventilators. Six of the seven ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 38 of the 65 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 7,978 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 756 were initial doses, 1,037 were second doses and 2,461 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,561 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 6,867 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,096,967 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 222,226 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,687,120 doses of Moderna and 266,760 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,141,740 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,844,310 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series; 75% of all Oregon adults have completed their vaccination series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (53), Clackamas (226), Clatsop (19), Columbia (39), Coos (59), Crook (31), Curry (25), Deschutes (155), Douglas (52), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (11), Jackson (186), Jefferson (21), Josephine (113), Klamath (93), Lake (5), Lane (266), Lincoln (39), Linn (169), Malheur (6), Marion (207), Morrow (8), Multnomah (310), Polk (81), Sherman (1), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (40), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (310), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (66).

Oregon’s 1,968th COVID-19-related death was identified to be an out-of-state resident. As a result, the deaths are renumbered starting from 6,344.

Oregon’s 6,344th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Multnomah County who became symptomatic Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,345th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,346th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,347th COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 9 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,348th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,349th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 7 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,350th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 10 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,351st COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,352nd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,353rd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 9 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,354th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,355th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

More information is known about Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19-related death, a 25-year-old man from Clackamas County. He was originally reported May 12 as a Jackson County resident.

