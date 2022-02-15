Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 positive deaths, 3 from C. Oregon; 1,613 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 20 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including one from Deschutes County and two from Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,393, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 1,613 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 680,852.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 805, which is 60 fewer than Monday. There are 147 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Monday.

There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,254 (6% availability).

2/15/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 55(8%) 35(10%) 2(2%) 5(5%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 3(7%) 6(23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 257(6%) 56(3%) 10(1%) 39(7%) 44(10%) 3(6%) 56(14%) 49(40%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 62 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, seven of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators. Five of the seven ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 35 of the 62 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 5,542 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Monday. Of that total, 470 were initial doses, 589 were second doses and 1,580 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,783 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 5,834 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,109,119 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 225,242 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,692,656 doses of Moderna and 267,211 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,145,858 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,849,040 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (36), Crook (18), Curry (12), Deschutes (95), Douglas (85), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (146), Jefferson (16), Josephine (54), Klamath (26), Lake (20), Lane (166), Lincoln (22), Linn (45), Malheur (23), Marion (148), Morrow (2), Multnomah (189), Polk (60), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (50), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (140), Wheeler (6) and Yamhill (52).

Oregon’s 6,374th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 18, 2021, and died Sept. 16, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,375th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 2, 2021, and died Oct. 1, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,376th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 9, 2021, at Santiam Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,377th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 7, 2021, and died Dec. 7, 2021, at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,378th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 6 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,379th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,380th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Feb. 12 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,381st COVID-19-related death is a 48-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,382nd COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 10 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,383rd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,384th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,385th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 6, 2021, and died Dec. 16, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,386th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 29, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,387th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 11 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,388th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 13 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,389th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 9 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions

Oregon’s 6,390th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Feb. 12 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,391st COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb.13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,392nd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 12 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,393rd COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 13 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

