Oregon reports 28 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,844 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 28 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,444, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 1,844 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 684,441.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 18,041 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12.

Of those cases, 7,834, or 48.4%, were unvaccinated people and 8,732, or 48.4%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 3,330, or 38.1%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 50. Sixty-seven breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 540 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 164,511 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 34,692, or 21.1%, were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is twice the rate as in vaccinated people and three times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.5% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," OHA said. "Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot."

New quarterly report update sheds light on inequities experienced by racial and ethnic groups

OHA is publishing an updated quarterly report on age-adjusted rate ratios of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by race and ethnicity over time. Age adjustment is a method used to quantify inequities among different racial and ethnic groups. When adjusted for age, people from Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, Latinx, Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities have experienced disproportionate rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death. These inequities were acutely pronounced earlier in the pandemic and have decreased over the course of the pandemic. However, there continues to be inequities of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations for communities of color and tribal communities.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 788, which is 12 more than Wednesday. There are 147 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Wednesday.

There are 78 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (11% availability) and 302 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,274 (7% availability).

2/17/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 72(11%) 31(9%) 3(3%) 7(8%) 12(20%) 0(0%) 13(29%) 6(23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 270(6%) 49(2%) 11(2%) 62(10%) 38(9%) 1(2%) 60(15%) 49(40%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 55 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Thursday, seven of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. Four of the seven ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 35 of the 55 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,428 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 16. Of that total, 620 were initial doses, 755 were second doses and 1,875 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,978 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 16.

The seven-day running average is now 5,722 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,116,430 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 227,032 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,696,570 doses of Moderna and 267,494 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,148,413 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,852,047 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (24), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (11), Columbia (18), Coos (18), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (108), Douglas (48), Gilliam (3), Grant (10), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (114), Jefferson (33), Josephine (79), Klamath (35), Lake (2), Lane (194), Lincoln (33), Linn (72), Malheur (19), Marion (156), Morrow (4), Multnomah (300), Polk (34), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (28), Union (12), Wallowa (13), Wasco (20), Washington (216) and Yamhill (44).

