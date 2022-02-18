Oregon reports 12 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1 in Crook County; 1,635 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 12 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including one in Crook County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,456, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 1,635 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 685,953.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 741, which is 47 fewer than Thursday. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than Thursday.

There are 85 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (12% availability) and 280 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,305 (7% availability).

2/18/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 85(12%) 40(12%) 3(3%) 11(12%) 11(19%) 1(10%) 11(24%) 8(31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 280(7%) 50(3%) 14(2%) 66(11%) 38(9%) 7(14%) 52(13%) 53(43%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 51 COVID-19 positive patients as of early Friday, four of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. One of the four ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 31 of the COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 7,194 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 637 were initial doses, 862 were second doses and 1,834 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,675 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 5,463 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,120,031 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 228,040 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,698,574 doses of Moderna and 267,627 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,149,702 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,853,602 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (103), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (12), Curry (8), Deschutes (90), Douglas (64), Harney (9), Hood River (15), Jackson (137), Jefferson (4), Josephine (32), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (191), Lincoln (26), Linn (72), Malheur (10), Marion (137), Morrow (3), Multnomah (251), Polk (43), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (31), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (10), Washington (163) and Yamhill (25)

Oregon’s 6,445th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died Feb. 16 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,446th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 13 and died Feb. 13 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,447th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 12 and died Feb. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,448th COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 15 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,449th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,450th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,451st COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,452nd COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 17 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Baker City. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,453rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 11 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,454th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,455th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,456th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Feb. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

