Oregon reports 29 more COVID-19 related deaths over 4 days, 1 from Deschutes County; 3,400 new cases

St. Charles Bend hospitalizations drop to lowest level in 2 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There were 29 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon over the four-day Presidents Day weekend, one from Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,485, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 689,325. The 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 include those from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-21.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 597, which is 40 fewer than Monday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Monday.

There are 84 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (12% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,306 (8% availability).

2/22/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 84(12%) 45(13%) 5(5%) 15(16%) 6(10%) 1(10%) 9(20%) 3(12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 341(8%) 83(4%) 15(2%) 47(8%) 43(10%) 11(22%) 84(21%) 58(47%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 31 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, four of whom were in the ICU. That's the lowest patient level since late December, the hospital said. Two of the four ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, while 21 of the 31 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 4,335 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of that total, 392 were initial doses, 575 were second doses and 1,175 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,082 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 4,628 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,130,377 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 230,622 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,703,421 doses of Moderna and 267,998 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,153,345 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,857,866 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (89), Clackamas (287), Clatsop (27), Columbia (44), Coos (64), Crook (23), Curry (22), Deschutes (202), Douglas (110), Harney (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (283), Jefferson (7), Josephine (99), Klamath (58), Lake (10), Lane (360), Lincoln (37), Linn (177), Malheur (8), Marion (218), Morrow (3), Multnomah (513), Polk (73), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (54), Union (12), Wallowa (8), Wasco (17), Washington (420) and Yamhill (111).

Oregon reports 1,379 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Feb.18.

Oregon reports 794 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Oregon reports 494 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Oregon reports 733 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 21.

