Redmond School Board backs off mask confrontation after state moves up lifting school mandates

Amended resolution drops mask-optional move that sparked unions' bargaining call, potential state/federal funding loss

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Welcoming the state's move to more quickly drop its mask mandate for schools -- and amid union concerns and state agency threats to fine or cost the district federal funding -- the Redmond School Board voted unanimously Monday to back off plans to make masks optional as of Wednesday, and instead will line up with revised state plans.

“The date (for lifting mask requirements) is not the hill I’m dying on,” board member Michael Summers said toward the end of a brief special meeting to revisit and amend its Feb. 16 resolution to wrest local control of the issue from the state. The resolution gave Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline and staff a March 2 deadline for plans to move to a mask-optional setup for students, teachers and staff.

That move came after an earlier state announcement that due to declining cases, the mask mandate would be lifted for indoor settings across the state by March 31, so quite likely sooner – but also set a firm March 31 date for schools.

The board’s slightly amended resolution, adopted on a 5-0 vote Monday, does not set a specific date, as the discussion came amid a continued sharp drop in COVID-19 cases and reports that the date – moved to March 19 for both schools and other indoor businesses – could be moved up even further.

Issues have arisen since the school board took on the state over the issue of local control, including a bargaining request from both the teachers and classified employees’ unions. Such a request freezes the status quo conditions, which ironically could have kept Redmond schools with required masks past the state’s deadline – or there would be “consequences,” said board Chair Shawn Hatfield.

Cline told the board, “They really don’t have any desire to stay in masks longer than the mandate,” only to avoid threats to teacher certification, for example, if they go against the existing state guidelines.

The superintendent said the state received letters from the Oregon Health Authority, saying an earlier district move, on March 2, would have led to fines of $500 per day per building: “We would be racking up substantial fines on Day 1.” Also, he said, the Oregon Department of Education said any federal money spent during that time would not be reimbursed.

All agreed the recent state moves to move up and loosen the restrictions were welcome. Cline said new “Ready Schools, Safe Leaners” guidelines to minimize COVID-19 spread are due in coming days. “My sense is they are lightening up on all the requirements,” as federal CDC and other guidelines do the same.

Summers, who with Hartfield drafted the original resolution, said, “I do see this (state) adjustment as a win, responding to citizens.” He also thanked Cline for helping to arrange a letter to state health officials from all 11 of the region’s superintendents, asking that the split “schools go later” approach be lifted; the governor’s office said “feedback” from school districts of the ability to move quickly played a role in last week's decision to align the schools with others.

The superintendent also told the board, “I can assure neither union wants to go past any (mask) requirement at the state level." Instead, he said, they seek "to protect their members’ licenses (and continue) operating within the state law. They’re not looking to make things any harder than they are.”

Cline said there may be a need to craft specific plans for some immunocompromised teachers, students or staff. He also noted that the CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor settings. “There are still bugs flying around,” he said. “I don’t imagine they are going to walk away from masks.”

Summers said, “The purpose (of the resolution) wasn’t to hit a specific date, but to make a statement about local control.”

‘He said the it appears "the state is wanting to be reasonable, and we want to be as well. .. The date is not the hill I’m dying on." Instead, Summers said, It’s about the ability "to make our own decisions, and let parents make their own decisions.”

And he said he was pleased the change still leaves the board's other points and concerns in its revised resolution, in case similar issues arise down the road.