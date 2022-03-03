Oregon reports 34 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 from Crook County; 696 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 34 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including two from Crook County, raising the state’s death toll at 6,686, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 696 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 696,003.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 5,589 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.

Of those cases, 2,950, or 52.8.%, were in unvaccinated people, and 2,632, or 47.1%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 1,119, or 42.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 54. Twenty-two breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 110 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 192,934 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 44,109, or 22.9%, were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is twice the rate as in vaccinated people, and three times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.5% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," OHA again stated. " Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot."

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is 20 fewer than Wednesday. There are 69 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

There are 89 available adult ICU beds out of 666 total (13% availability) and 312 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,259 (7% availability).

3/3/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 99(15%) 43(13%) 9(9%) 24(27%) 14(24%) 0(0%) 8(17%) 1(4%) Adult non-ICU beds available 319(7%) 78(4%) 23(3%) 60(10%) 39(9%) 12(24%) 72(21%) 35(29%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 40 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, four of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator. The hospital said three of the four ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, while 22 of the 40 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 4,274 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Wednesday. Of that total, 418 were initial doses, 467 were second doses and 1,150 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,097 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 3,619 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,151,939 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 235,775 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,718,549 doses of Moderna and 268,901 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 3,160,969 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,867,316 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (11), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (46), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (60), Lincoln (5), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (140), Polk (8), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (89) and Yamhill (16).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,941st death, a 77-year-old woman from Clackamas County. She was originally reported as a Washington County resident.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.