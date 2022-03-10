Oregon reports 29 more COVID-19 related deaths, 470 new cases, 270 hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 29 newly COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, three in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,800, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 470 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wendesday, bringing the state total to 698,564.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations, deaths, decline

The COVID-19 Weekly Data Report, released Wednesday, showed declines in weekly cases, COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 3,865 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 6 – a 28% decline from the previous week, and a 94% drop from the peak case level Oregon experienced the week of Jan. 17 through Jan 23.

There were 285 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 35% decrease over the previous week and the lowest so far this year. There were 122 COVID-19-related deaths, down from 137 the previous week.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 13%. There were 115,142 tests administered. Test positivity dropped to 4.4%, the lowest since mid-July.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 197 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 270, which is 21 fewer than Tuesday. There are 55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Tuesday.

There are 86 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (13% availability) and 393 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,294 (9% availability).

3/9/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 86(13%) 46(14%) 7(7%) 12(13%) 9(15%) 0(0%) 7(16%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 393(9%) 131(7%) 25(3%) 67(11%) 49(11%) 17(34%) 64(16%) 40(35%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles reported 24 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Thursday, two of whom were in the ICU, with one on a ventilator. One of the two ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 11 of the 24 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 3,370 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Tuesday. Of that total, 286 were initial doses, 357 were second doses and 907 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,675 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,992 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,162,141 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 238,526 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,723,956 doses of Moderna and 269,171 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,164,577 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,871,874 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (14), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (29), Douglas (16), Grant (4), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (34), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Klamath (7), Lane (46), Lincoln (8), Linn (17), Marion (40), Morrow (1), Multnomah (93), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wasco (4), Washington (50) and Yamhill (7).

Note: Oregon’s 4,088th COVID-19-related death, reported on Oct. 12, 2021, was identified to be an out of state resident. As a result, the COVID-19-related deaths are renumbered, starting from 6,772.

Oregon’s 6,772nd COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 28 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,773rd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,774thth COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,775th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021, and died Feb. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,776th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died March 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,777th COVID-19-related death is a 45-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 28 and died March 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,778th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Feb. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,779th COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive March 6 and died March 7 at Mercy Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,780th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Feb. 28 and died March 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,781st COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 16 at Adventist Health Tillamook. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,782nd COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021, and died Jan. 19 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,783rd COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,784th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,785th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 17 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,786th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,787th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 19 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,788th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,789th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,790th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 27 and died Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,791st COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Feb. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,792nd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 3 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,793rd COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,794th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,795th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 3 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,796th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 6 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,797th COVID-19-related death is a 38-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,798th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 6 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,799th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Feb. 6 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,800th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 6 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

