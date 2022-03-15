Oregon reports 14 more COVID-19 related deaths, 421 cases; Oregon tops 700K cases, but rate among US lowest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 14 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,899, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 700,361.

Oregon crosses threshold of 700,000 COVID-19 cases

Oregon crossed the threshold Tuesday of 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Oregon now ranks second-lowest among states in the number of cases per capita (16,596 per 100,000). However, the pandemic isn’t over, and COVID-19 poses a risk to many people, OHA said.

State health officials recommend Oregonians keep in mind the ‘5 Essentials’ for navigating and staying safe during the current phase of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 224, which is 24 fewer than Monday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Monday.

There are 99 available adult ICU beds out of 671 total (15% availability) and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,277 (9% availability).

3/15/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 99(15%) 44(13%) 15(15%) 17(19%) 7(12%) 1(10%) 8(18%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 369(9%) 93(5%) 63(9%) 63(10%) 37(9%) 15(30%) 59(15%) 39(34%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator. The ICU patient was not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while nine of the 18 COVID-19 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 2,826 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Monday. Of that total, 304 were initial doses, 304 were second doses and 855 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,210 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,403 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,172,607 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 241,319 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,729,635 doses of Moderna and 269,559 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,168,610 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,876,447 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (4), Columbia (2), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (6), Josephine (10), Klamath (14), Lake (3), Lane (45), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (38), Multnomah (80), Polk (10), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (8), Wasco (4), Washington (61) and Yamhill (4).

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

