Oregon reports 27 more COVID-19 related deaths, 331 new cases; hospitalizations fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 27 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,960, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 700,960.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 2,532 cases of COVID-19 during the week of March 6 to March 12.

Of those cases, 2,370, or 93.6%, were unvaccinated people and 945, or 37.3%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 468, or 49.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 51. Seven breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 43 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 195,600 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 45,386, or 23.2%, were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people last week was approximately 3.5 times the rate as in vaccinated people, and 4.5 times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," OHA said. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 215, which is 27 fewer than Wednesday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday.

There are 100 available adult ICU beds out of 676 total (15% availability) and 372 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,295 (9% availability).

3/17/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 100 (15%) 43 (13%) 15 (15%) 15 (16%) 11 (19%) 2 (20%) 8 (18%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 372 (9%) 73 (4%) 45 (6%) 63 (10%) 63 (14%) 14 (28%) 74 (18%) 40 (35%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Thursday, two of whom were in the ICU and on ventilators. Neither ICU patient was fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 11 of the 18 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 3,253 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Wednesday. Of that total, 304 were initial doses, 352 were second doses and 910 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,509 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,386 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,175,976 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 242,105 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,731,411 doses of Moderna and 269,694 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 3,169,881 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,877,846 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (11), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (10), Grant (9), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Marion (37), Multnomah (65), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (35) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 6,934th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,935th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 1 and died on March 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,936th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,937th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Feb. 10 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,938th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,939th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 10 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,940th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 10 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,941st COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,942nd COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,943rd COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,944th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,945th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,946th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 5 and died on Feb. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,947th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,948th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Feb. 12 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,949th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,950th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,951st COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Feb. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,952nd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,953rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,954th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 9 and died on Feb. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,955th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 8 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,956th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old woman from Lane County who died on Jan. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,957th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Klamath County who died on Jan. 18 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,958th COVID-19-related death is a 45-year-old woman from Klamath County who died on Oct. 30, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,959th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 18 and died on March 15 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,960th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Clatsop County who died on Feb. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

