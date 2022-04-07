OHA releases new COVID-19 breakthrough report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 2,035 cases of the virus during the week of March 27 to April 2.

Of those cases, 1,065, or 52.3%, were unvaccinated people, and 960, or 47.2%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 562, or 58.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 47. Eleven breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 60 breakthrough cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 198,382 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 46,974 or 23.7%, were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people last week was about three times higher than in vaccinated people, and in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

OHA says vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

The next breakthrough report will be published the first Thursday of May, consistent with the new reporting schedule shared last week.