Oregon Health Authority’s monthly COVID-19 report shows rise in cases, hospitalizations, fewer deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths.

OHA reported 15,236 new cases of COVID-19 in November, a 13% increase from the 13,427 cases recorded in October.

During November, test positivity was 7.8%, up from 7.3% in October.

This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows there were 140 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a 40% increase from the prior month.

Data from the reports was included Thursday on OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboards.

