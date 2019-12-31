Chiloquin fugitive caught, arrested after police chase

Crime And Courts

Sheriff: Expanded patrols led to capture of wanted 'career criminal'

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An attempted traffic stop of a Chiloquin fugitive on Monday led to a pursuit through the area and the later arrest of the driver, who ran from the car along with two occupants, Klamath County sheriff's deputies said.

A deputy working under a recently approved enhanced services contract in Chiloquin tried to pull a vehicle over in the area of East Blocklinger Street and South Park Avenue, Public Information Officer Brandon Fowler said.

The driver wouldn't stop, triggering a pursuit that also involved Oregon State Police troopers, Fowler said.

The chase ended on Modoc Point Road, when the driver, identified as Donald Lloyd Campagna Jr., 41, and two passengers ran from the scene. Two of the three were later apprehended.

Campagna was booked into the county jail in Klamath Falls on numerous charges, including reckless driving, reckless endangering, felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, menacing, methamphetamine possession and a state Parole Board warrant.

He remained held without bail Tuesday for parole violation after an initial court appearance.

A female passenger, Christina Marie Waterbury, was cited for possession of a concealed weapon. Fowler said the male passenger who also ran was not identified "and is not expected to be an ongoing threat."

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said, "This is exactly what we had in mind when the city of Chiloquin and I began discussing enhanced services a couple years ago."

"In this instance, an expanded patrol led to the capture of a career criminal with outstanding warrants," Kaber said.