Bend man arrested on drug charges; raid finds heroin, cocaine, LSD, pills

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wanted Bend man was arrested on a traffic stop near his downtown home early Thursday morning, followed by a raid on his home that turned up suspected heroin, cocaine, LSD, prescription pills and cash, officials said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit had begun an investigation earlier this month of Danylo Andreyavich Moskalyuk, 31, after receiving information that he was involved in heroin deliveries in the county, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Deputies stopped and arrested Moskalyuk near his Greeley Avenue home early Thursday on an outstanding arrest warrant, Janes said. He also was found to be in possession of cocaine, he added.

Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant to search Moskalyuk’s home. The search turned up the heroin, cocaine, LSD, various prescription pills, currency, digital scales and packaging material, Janes said.

Detectives also seized a handgun and ammunition, as Moskalyuk, a convicted felon, is not allowed to legally possess a firearm.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on numerous drug charges, as well as felon in possession of a firearm and a felony charge of driving with a suspended license. He was held without bail on an out-of-county warrant.