Ex-JCSO records clerk reaches plea deal in dues theft case

Crime And Courts

Details to be outlined at March 20 plea, sentencing hearing

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A former Jefferson County Sheriff's Office records clerk accused of stealing more than $15,000 in dues from department employees has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jennifer Goelze, 46, was indicted last fall on 16 counts of first-degree theft and three counts of second-degree theft involving alleged misuse of funds from the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Association since October 2016.

She had resigned in late September from a position she'd held for 10 years.

Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting, who was called in as a special prosecutor in the Jefferson County case to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Goelze was in court Thursday for a brief hearing at which Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins set a plea and sentencing for March 20.

Whiting confirmed to NewsChannel 21 Friday that a plea agreement has been reached in the case and said the details will be placed on the record at the sentencing hearing.