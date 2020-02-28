Skip to Content
Ex-JCSO records clerk reaches plea deal in dues theft case

GOELZE, JENNIFER
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jennifer Goelze

Details to be outlined at March 20 plea, sentencing hearing

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A former Jefferson County Sheriff's Office records clerk accused of stealing more than $15,000 in dues from department employees has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jennifer Goelze, 46, was indicted last fall on 16 counts of first-degree theft and three counts of second-degree theft involving alleged misuse of funds from the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Association since October 2016.

She had resigned in late September from a position she'd held for 10 years.

Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting, who was called in as a special prosecutor in the Jefferson County case to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Goelze was in court Thursday for a brief hearing at which Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins set a plea and sentencing for March 20.

Whiting confirmed to NewsChannel 21 Friday that a plea agreement has been reached in the case and said the details will be placed on the record at the sentencing hearing.

