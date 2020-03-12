Police: C.O. fugitive likely armed, has vowed to ‘shoot it out,’ not return to prison

Crime And Courts

Was seen with gun last weekend; chase was called off for safety reasons

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon law enforcement agencies are hunting for a likely armed fugitive who police said recently vowed not to go back to prison and to “shoot it out” with officers, if he must.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said deputies on Wednesday pursued a driver believed to be Roman Serrano, 36, from the Juniper Butte area south to the High Bridge, where it was discontinued for safety reasons.

A Bend Police Department “officer safety” flyer issued Monday said Serrano has outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of felon in possession of a gun, methamphetamine possession and forgery, as well as a parole violation for weapons charges.

“He was seen in possession of a firearm over the past weekend and has recently made statements that he will not go back to prison and will ‘shoot it out’ with police, if necessary,” the flyer stated, adding that “officers should use extreme caution if he is seen or contacted.”

A green VW Beetle associated with Serrano later was found abandoned on Upas Avenue in northwest Redmond, near 35th Street, where he apparently ran from the scene.

Adkins said Serrano is believed to be in the Madras-Terrebonne area and “should be considered armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police in their area.