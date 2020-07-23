La Pine man charged with abusing girl, 15, at Bend-area motels

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An eight-month investigation of a 48-year-old La Pine man’s alleged abuse of a 15-year-old girl at several Bend-area motels last fall led to his arrest Wednesday on six rape, sodomy and sex abuse charges.

Bend police detectives contacted and arrested Jason Neal Petz in the Powell Butte area around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Adam Juhnke said. He later was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on two counts each of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and third-degree sex abuse.

Detectives learned over the course of the investigation that Petz and the girl were engaged in a sexual relationship and would frequent various Bend-area motels, Juhnke said.

While the investigation is continuing, it’s believed Petz and the alleged victim may also have stayed at other Central Oregon motels. Police asked anyone with information regarding any suspicious contact or sightings at area motels to contact Detective Russell Skelton at 541-322-2983.

Petz and the alleged victim were known to be traveling in a lifted, gold 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, Juhnke said.

Petz was arraigned Thursday on the initial six charges and remained held on $40,000 bail pending his scheduled return to court in a week for arraignment on an expected formal indictment