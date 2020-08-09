Bend police seek suspect — and victim — in stabbing near downtown bar

Crime And Courts

Say the 2 men were playing video poker back to back, no sign of interaction; photos of suspect's vehicle released

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two men who had been quietly playing video poker back to back at the M&J Tavern in downtown Bend Saturday afternoon are being sought by police – one accused of stabbing the other outside the bar. Police say the victim went back in and told the bartender what happened, but asked her not to call police, then left.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the area near the tavern on Greenwood Avenue on the report of a stabbing about an hour earlier, Sgt. Tommy Russell said.

The bartender said a customer had re-entered the business and said he’d just been stabbed by another man, Russell said. The bartender said she was going to call 911, but the victim asked her not to call police.

The bartender "waited an hour and finally decided to call us," Russell said. She told police she saw evidence of the injury and provided some paper towels to cover up the wound.

Officers reviewed surveillance video provided by the tavern and learned the suspect arrived alone in a black 2019 Nissan Armada with black rims and with no license plate displayed on the front or rear, the sergeant said. The victim had arrived on foot.

The two unidentified white males had been in the tavern’s video poker area before the stabbing, but security video from the area gave no indication that they had talked with each other, so it’s unknown what prompted the attack.

"It’s one of the many indications that are so baffling: They literally sat back to back, playing video poker for minutes on end, with no talk or interaction," Russell said.

As the two men walked outside, the suspect stabbed the victim on a nearby sidewalk, he said. Surveillance video showed the crime and that the victim was stabbed at least once in the upper arm.

The suspect discarded the standard folding knife near the crime scene, Russell said, and it was recovered by police.

Neither man has been identified.

Russell told NewsChannel 21 no blood trail was found that could help to track down the alleged victim, meaning it might not have been a serious wound. "That's our hope," he said.

Police also reached out to St. Charles Bend and Redmond, seeking to learn if someone had shown up with a stab wound, and if so to let them know. "So far, there's been no notification that occurred," Russell said.

"The Bend Police Department is committed to protecting and serving the community," Russell wrote in a news release, "and are asking the victim, or anyone who knows the victim, to come forward to cooperate with the investigation.

The suspect also "is still outstanding and is considered dangerous, the sergeant added. "Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to NOT approach or attempt contact with the occupants of the vehicle, but rather should call 911 to report the sighting."