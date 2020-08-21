Portland police: More than 500 arrests since May; 17 protests declared riots

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police said Thursday they have declared a riot 17 times and arrested a total of more than 500 people during nightly demonstrations throughout the city that began in late May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Data released by the Portland Police Bureau showed fires were set by protesters on 41 of the 83 nights of protest, acts of vandalism were committed on 49 nights, and projectiles were thrown during at least 58 nights.

Since the protests began on May 29, police have only recorded seven nights that were free of vandalism, fireworks or intentionally set fires.

“When criminal behavior occurs, especially behavior threatening the safety of those near the event or those targeted by the event, law enforcement must respond,” police said in a statement on the department’s website.

Also Thursday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring federal agents from dispersing or arresting journalists or legal observers during the ongoing protests. The American Civil Liberties Union had sued over the police actions.

For weeks, police officials have received questions regarding where demonstrations have been taking place in the city, crimes that occur and police actions. In response, the department released a timeline of the protests.

The most recent data was from Wednesday night, when police said two people were arrested and protesters lit fires, committed vandalism and threw projectiles.

Police declared a riot, meaning six or more persons engage in “tumultuous and violent” conduct and intentionally or recklessly created a grave risk of public alarm.

Protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time in weeks at a demonstration targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Windows were spray-painted and broken before a riot was declared and authorities used tear gas and other riot control methods to break up the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Several officers suffered minor injuries after they were hit with rocks.

Portland Police Bureau news release:

PPB Releases Protest Timeline

Portland Police Bureau - 08/20/20 6:14 PM

The Portland Police Bureau has been responding to nightly demonstrations since Friday, May 29, 2020.

The members of the Portland Police Bureau are sworn to facilitate the peaceful and lawful exercise of free speech and assembly. Bureau members do everything possible to support these activities. In late May and early June, there were several large peaceful demonstrations where no police interaction was needed. However, a second group began to commit crimes that necessitated law enforcement response. When criminal behavior occurs, especially behavior threatening the safety of those near the event or those targeted by the event, law enforcement must respond.

There have been a lot of questions about what behaviors constitute an unlawful assembly or a riot.

A Civil Disturbance is an unlawful assembly that constitutes a clear and present danger of riot, disorder, interference with traffic upon the public streets or when another immediate threat to public safety, peace or order appears.

A Riot is when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance.

PPB continues to provide clear direction and warnings to disperse when events become unsafe and criminal activity is occurring. Officers provide these warnings via the sound truck and on social media and provide a lengthy opportunity for those in the area to comply with the orders given.

The goal during a dispersal is to increase public safety and stop the dangerous criminal acts. These events are inherently dangerous if they rise to the level of a civil disturbance or riot. Our response is based upon the situation we are faced with and the resources available to accomplish the goal.

There have also been many questions regarding where these events occurred, what occurred and what the police response was. To help answer these questions, the Bureau has produced a timeline of events: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/765145

Police continue to arrest those who are committing violence in order to hold them responsible. Since May 29, 2020, at least 500 arrests have been made.

To learn more about Bureau directives related to demonstration activity, recent videos and police reforms, visit https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/