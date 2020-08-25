Home security camera helps Bend police find, arrest 2 burglary suspects

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A caretaker using a security camera to watch a hospitalized family member’s southeast Bend home caught two burglars at work early Tuesday, and while the pair got away, they were caught and arrested later in the day. Police said they recovered several guns stolen from the home, also finding drugs and a motorcycle stolen in the Portland area.

A caretaker called Deschutes County 911 shortly after 2 a.m. to report a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of SE Laurelwood Place, Lt. Brian Beekman said.

The caretaker said they were using a remote video system to watch the interior of the unoccupied home of a family member who was in the hospital and saw two men inside, stealing items.

Beekman said officers arrived just seven minutes later, but the duo had gone. They confirmed the burglars forced entry through a window.

Police examined evidence and conducted interviews that led to two suspects, a 39-year-old Coos Bay man and a 31-year-old Bend man, Beekman said.

The Bend man was contacted outside his home on Willow Creek Loop around 4:30 p.m. Beekman said several guns stolen in the burglary were found in an RV used by the man.

A search warrant led to the discovery of more evidence in his home, along with methamphetamine and heroin. Beekman said they also found other guns illegal for him to possess due to prior convictions, as well as a motorcycle reported stolen in the Portland area.

A search warrant also was obtained for a home on Southeast Bronzewood Avenue where the Coos Bay man was staying. Beekman said he was found hiding under a porch and arrested, and that more evidence from the burglary was found inside the home.

Both men were booked into the county jail on first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges. The Bend man also was charged with vehicle theft and held without bail on a probation violation.