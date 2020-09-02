OSP seeks tips to find who shot elk with arrow on private land near Sunriver

Crime And Courts

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding whoever shot an elk with an arrow on private property Tuesday morning in the Three Rivers area, south of Sunriver.

OSP troopers were notified that an unknown subject had shot an elk between 7 and 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Huntington Road and South Century Drive.

OSP Captain Tim Fox said Wednesday another bow hunter reported seeing the wounded elk. Troopers found a bloody arrow and followed a trail of blood for some distance, but could not find the animal, he said.

OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers request that if you have any information regarding this incident to please contact the TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or OSP(677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM) - Senior Trooper Creed Cummings is investigating.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

$200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or OSP( 677)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)

https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx