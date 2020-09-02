Two vehicle theft suspects arrested after SE Bend standoff, CERT call-out

Crime And Courts

Stolen car, motorcycle recovered

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon’s SWAT team was called to a southeast Bend mobile home park on Tuesday when a vehicle theft suspect also wanted on arrest warrants refused to come out of a home, police said. He eventually surrendered, as did a woman also in the home, and a stolen car and motorcycle were recovered.

Police conducting a stolen vehicle investigation went to the Pines West Mobile Home Park on Brosterhous Road around 4 p.m., Lt. Brian Beekman said. They found a Honda motorcycle reported stolen in Clackamas parked in front of a mobile home.

Beekman said a 34-year-old Bend man had driven the motorcycle there and was inside the home. The man, who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest on probation violations, refused to come out.

Members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team went to the scene, where CERT crisis negotiators persuaded him to come out and surrender, Beekman said. A 27-year-old Bend woman also came out and was taken into custody.

Officers also found a Kia Optima reported stolen from Beaverton parked near the home. Beekman said both recovered vehicles will be returned to the victims.

Police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and sheriff’s K-9 Ezel and partner, Deputy Jeremiah Johnson.